Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Pohjonen

KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 AUGUST 2024 AT 5:30 PM EEST


Person subject to the notification requirement
    
Name: Pohjonen, Sari
    
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
    
Issuer: Kalmar Corporation
    
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
    
 
    
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
    
Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20240812084046_13
    
Transaction date: 2024-08-09
    
Venue: XHEL
    
Instrument type: SHARE
    
ISIN: FI4000571054
    
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
    
 
    
Transaction details
    
(1): Volume: 1929 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
    
 
    
Aggregated transactions
    
(1): Volume: 1929 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
                    
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697 
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900

                
