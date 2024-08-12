Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Engström

| Source: Kalmar Corporation Kalmar Corporation

KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 AUGUST 2024 AT 5:30 PM EEST


Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Engström

                  
____________________________________________
  
 
  
Person subject to the notification requirement
  
Name: Engström, Lars
  
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
  
Issuer: Kalmar Corporation
  
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
  
 
  
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
  
Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20240812084046_8
  
____________________________________________
  
 
  
Transaction date: 2024-08-09
  
Venue: XHEL
  
Instrument type: SHARE
  
ISIN: FI4000571054
  
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
  
 
  
Transaction details
  
(1): Volume: 1736 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
  
 
  
Aggregated transactions
  
(1): Volume: 1736 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
  

                  
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697 
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900

              
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com