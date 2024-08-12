Identity and Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key Hosts Q2 Investor Call Thursday, August 15th at 10am ET

| Source: BIO-key International, Inc. BIO-key International, Inc.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, will host its Q2 2024 investor call Thursday, August 15th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after markets close on Wednesday. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the conference and Q&A session.

Conference Call Details
Date / Time:Thursday, August 15th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l
Live Webcast / Replay:Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
Audio Replay:1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 7767803
  

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over 40 million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key
Facebook – Corporate:https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
LinkedIn – Corporate:https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
X – Corporate:@BIOkeyIntl
X – Investors:@BIO_keyIR
StockTwits:BIO_keyIR
  

Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com
212-924-9800


Tags

Earnings Call Investors Microcaps Biometrics Digital ID Cyber Security Data Security Identity Access Control Software SaaS Security

Related Links