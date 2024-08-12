HEVĒ Launches 5-hour ENERGY® ‘Summer of NO FOMO’ Campaign

New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEVĒ, part of INVNT GROUP, announced the launch of 5-hour ENERGY's® latest campaign, ‘Summer of NO FOMO.’ With only weeks from agency selection to campaign launch, HEVĒ established a strategic position that combats everyone’s biggest fear, FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), by encouraging them to “Take Your Shot” for #NoFomoSummer, without lacking energy or motivation.

The lively campaign is designed to energize the brand's repositioning through a robust content plan, creator collaborations, events, and more. The campaign launched across Men’s Journal, The Street, Parade, Athlon Sports, Surfer, TransWorld Skateboarding, The Spun, Powder, Snowboarder, and more to deliver to Active Lifestyle & Adventure Enthusiasts. HEVE also brought 5-hour ENERGY® to life at various events throughout the summer, including ATX TV Festival, multiple Savage Races, Snappy Invitational, and the upcoming z100 Summer Bash with Teddy Swims, Shaboozey, BIA, Mark Ambor, and Alex Warren at Hudson Yards, in New York City.

HEVĒ is an award-winning studio (Telly Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, Shorty Awards) strategizing, designing and producing campaigns. In addition to being the Agency of Record (AOR) for SHRM (Society of Human Resources Management), HEVĒ has delivered content campaigns for Lamborghini, FOX, Sports Illustrated, Purina Pro Plan, NFL, Captain Morgan, TIME, PatientPoint, L’Oréal, BlackRock and more.

5-hour ENERGY® ‘Summer of NO FOMO ’ Campaign Highlights:

Strategy: HEVĒ, in collaboration with The Arena Group and Weber Shandwick, spearheaded 5-hour ENERGY's ® "Summer of NO FOMO" campaign, inspiring people to take their shot at a Summer of No FOMO.

HEVĒ, in collaboration with The Arena Group and Weber Shandwick, spearheaded 5-hour ENERGY's "Summer of NO FOMO" campaign, inspiring people to take their shot at a Summer of No FOMO. Creative: Through loud and lively creative, vibrant visuals, the campaign is boosting brand visibility and engagement, capturing the essence of a fun, energetic summer.

Through loud and lively creative, vibrant visuals, the campaign is boosting brand visibility and engagement, capturing the essence of a fun, energetic summer. Design: The brand guide blended hand-written text with retro-modern photography, merging nostalgic charm with modern summer energy. This dynamic narrative infused a human touch into the core of FOMO.

The brand guide blended hand-written text with retro-modern photography, merging nostalgic charm with modern summer energy. This dynamic narrative infused a human touch into the core of FOMO. Content Production: To appeal to the adventure enthusiast, HEVĒ produced 3 spots in 3 consecutive days featuring Surfing, Skateboarding, Mountain Biking coupled with a 7-part branded content series distributed through The Arena Group amounting in over 30 videos.

To appeal to the adventure enthusiast, HEVĒ produced 3 spots in 3 consecutive days featuring Surfing, Skateboarding, Mountain Biking coupled with a 7-part branded content series distributed through The Arena Group amounting in over 30 videos. Experiential: Throughout the summer, HEVĒ is elevating the campaign's reach by physically bringing this “NO FOMO” feeling to life across multiple experiential events, including a series of Savage Races, Golf Tournaments, and Festivals.

Throughout the summer, HEVĒ is elevating the campaign's reach by physically bringing this “NO FOMO” feeling to life across multiple experiential events, including a series of Savage Races, Golf Tournaments, and Festivals. Creator Collaborations: HEVĒ is partnering with 30+ creators to produce raw, social-first content highlighting 5-hour ENERGY® as the liquid motivation that takes them out of a mundane situation by giving them the energy to do what they love. Whether its Skateboarding with Johnny Ringer and Jason Park, or summer skiing with Alex Hackel and Bruce Oldham our creators bring the energy with a hilarious spin.

Chris Hercik, CEO of HEVĒ, shared: “We can all relate to the “feeling of missing out.” By tapping into that human nature, 5-hour ENERGY® and HEVĒ are challenging all summer enthusiasts and adventurers to ‘Take Your Shot’! By weaving stories, experiences, and summer aspirations we are building a renewed level of engagement and loyalty with the OG’s of Energy shots. The 5-hour ENERGY® ‘Summer of NO FOMO’ campaign is about living life to the fullest, providing you with the energy and a little liquid motivation so you never miss out on what could be a lasting memory this summer.”

Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, LLC, makers of 5-hour ENERGY® added: “Partnering with HEVĒ for the 'Summer of NO FOMO' campaign has brought fresh energy to our brand. Their creative concepts and audience engagement strategies have given us a new perspective on reaching our consumers. Their speed to market on design and content production is unmatched and allowed us to launch in 4 weeks from creative approval to airing live. We're eager to see how this campaign unfolds and connects with people throughout the summer."

The ‘Summer of NO FOMO’ campaign underscores HEVĒ’s commitment to producing creative content that hits the brand objectives and resonates deeply with audiences. This campaign marks a significant step in redefining engagement for 5-hour ENERGY®, bringing new energy and excitement to consumers everywhere.

ABOUT HEVĒ

HEVĒ is a creative agency and production studio heavy with impact, to carry your BrandStory forward. As part of INVNT GROUP™, HEVĒ believes Great Stories Carry Great Weight because your story weighs more than it ever did before. Led by CEO, Chris Hercik, HEVĒ is known for notable campaigns across creative, production and experiences. For more information visit www.HEVEstudios.com

ABOUT 5-hour ENERGY®

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand has evolved into a long-trusted line of products meant to get people through whatever each day brings. From its iconic shot size to a 16-oz carbonated drink, the brand has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get back on track. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY® products, which are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourenergy.com.

ABOUT INVNT GROUP™

INVNT GROUP™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking brands and organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. Headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, INVNT GROUP amplifies globally with offices in New York (HQ), Sydney, London, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Mumbai, Detroit, and Washington D.C. The GROUP consists of the founding, live brand storytelling agency, INVNT; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; live events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation agency, INVNT.ATOM; and live entertainment production company, ITP Live. For more information visit: www.invntgroup.com.

