BeyondTrust Recognized with CRN 2024 Annual Report Card (ARC) Award

Solution providers rank BeyondTrust as the Top Performer in the Identity Security Partnership category

Prestigious award recognizes technology vendors selected by their partners as the gold standard for products, services, and programs that support solution provider success in the channel

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced it won a 2024 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Award in the Identity Security Partnership category from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This award honors technology vendors for providing best-in-class products, partner program resources, partner support, and managed and cloud services.

Among the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, CRN's ARC Awards recognize vendors committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relationships. The award is based on solution provider evaluations of technology vendors’ efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop high-value partner benefits, and foster long-term, successful partnerships.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the top performer in the Identity Security Partnership category by CRN’s Annual Report Card Awards,” said Brent Thurrell, Chief Revenue Officer at BeyondTrust. “This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable identity security solutions, as well as our dedication to supporting our partners’ success through robust programs and resources. We will continue to strive for excellence and work closely with our partners to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our mutual customers.”



The Annual Report Card (ARC) is a legacy partner perception study conducted by The Channel Company. It provides vendors with valuable feedback based on thousands of survey responses from solution providers across North America, collected over a six-week period ending in July 2024.

Survey participants rated 58 vendor partners across 27 technology product categories, evaluating satisfaction levels in four main subcategories and 22 criteria, including GenAI, ease of integration, marketing support, and partner communication.

"We’re thrilled to recognize technology vendors who partners have selected as the gold standard for products, services, and programs that support solution provider success in the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The winners of this year’s CRN Annual Report Card Awards demonstrate continuous dedication to building strong partnerships and delivering long-term value and opportunity for their solution provider partners. Congratulations to all the winners for this notable achievement and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company’s XChange August 2024 conference, being held August 11–13 in San Antonio, Texas. Coverage of the CRN 2024 ARC winners can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC, and full results will be featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN Magazine.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

