Octopus AIM VCT plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 5 August 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 55.8 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.5 pence per share and a special dividend of 4.9 pence per share which will be paid on 15 August 2024 to those shareholders on the register on 26 July 2024.
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619