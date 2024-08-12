NeuroOne® to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 14

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will host a conference call and webcast on August 14, 2024, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024, and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Participants:

Toll Free: 877-545-0320

International: 973-528-0002

Participant Access Code: 579769

Phone Replay :

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51065

Available through August 28, 2024

Live Webcast :

Join here.

Webcast replay available for 12 months

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

Contact:

800-631-4030

ir@nmtc1.com