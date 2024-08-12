Jessica VanDeWalle Joins Ethos Cannabis as Vice President of Wholesale

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis , a leading multistate operator with a footprint across Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, today announced the appointment of Jessica VanDeWalle as the new Vice President of Wholesale. Jessica brings more than 16 years of progressive experience in driving scalability, growth, and strategic planning within the cannabis industry. In her new role, she will oversee Ethos’ wholesale strategy and development.



Ethos Cannabis boasts a portfolio of five premium cannabis brands that offer premium cannabis products including Natural Selections (MA & PA), Eleven (MA & PA), Headliners (MA), and Meigs County (OH). As a leading vertically integrated, retail-focused platform, Ethos serves mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market through its innovative products and strategic partnerships.

"I am delighted to join the Ethos team and look forward to spearheading growth of our wholesale operations," VanDeWalle said. "Ethos is a market leader in the cannabis industry, and I am eager to contribute to its ongoing success. Our focus is on increasing revenue and strengthening collaboration within the organization to maintain the standards we’ve set for the industry."

Jessica's extensive career began in the interior design and project management fields, where she held key roles at Burt Hill and Quad3 Group. She later joined Caruso Design Group, managing global hospitality design projects before transitioning to the energy sector at Exelon Corporation. In 2018, Jessica moved into the cannabis industry, joining Happy Valley to become the Vice President of Wholesale, where she spearheaded the department build-out, driving scalability and growth.

"Jessica’s appointment marks a significant step forward for Ethos Cannabis," said Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis. "Her proven ability to drive growth and foster cross-departmental collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision for expanding in the wholesale sector. As a leading retail-focused company, we pride ourselves on delivering premium cannabis products. By creating more wholesale channels, we will increase access to our high-quality offerings, and we are confident that Jessica’s leadership will be instrumental in achieving this goal."

For more information on Ethos Cannabis, visit ethoscannabis.com .