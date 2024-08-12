Fall In Love With Nature Sweepstakes Closes In Two Weeks!

Lake City, Colo., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spending time in green spaces—such as parks, nature trails, and lakes—can boost focus and productivity while reducing stress. Embrace Mother Earth’s natural stress-relief benefits and improve your mental health today.

To help you get to zen, Green Builder Media is giving one lucky winner a $1,000 REI gift card to use to get back to nature!

Click here to enter the contest! Contest closes August 25.

The Fall In Love With Nature contest, now in its third year, can be entered using 4 quick steps:

Share a nature-related image or video on social media. Tag Green Builder Media. Use the hashtag #FallInLoveWithNature24. Fill out this form as well so we can easily track your submission.

Still lounging inside? Time to break free! Grab your camera and head outdoors—snap a picture or record a video for a chance to win a $1,000 REI gift card. Nature’s calling, and so is your grand prize!

Click here for more information and to enter!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.







