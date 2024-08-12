Eric Samples Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as a Field Veterinary Business Development Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV & PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals and animal athletes is pleased to announce that Eric Samples has accepted a position with the Company as its new Field Veterinary Business Development Manager to cover Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the Baltimore/DC area of the United States.



"We are incredibly excited to add Eric to our sales and distribution team,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “The experience Eric brings to PetVivo is extraordinarily valuable to our efforts in advancing awareness of our innovative product Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology to veterinarians throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the Baltimore/DC area”

Eric Samples brings to PetVivo more than 25 years of human and animal health sales and management experience. His love of animals took him to Penn State University where he earned a degree in Dairy and Animal Science. Most recently Eric achieved & exceeded sales goals while calling on companion, equine & livestock veterinarians for Covetrus. Additionally, Eric’s career has provided valuable sales experience in roles such as senior sales specialist for Sanofi Pharmaceuticals as well as selling healthcare products on behalf of entities such as Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson, Bristol-Meyers Squib, Innovex and Fort Dodge Animal Health.

“I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to join the PetVivo sales and distribution team. Growing up with a veterinarian as a father, it has always been my ambition to engage in a career that enriches the lives of companion animals,” said Mr. Samples. “I truly believe Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology has the ability to improve the medical outcomes of animals suffering from lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, thereby enhancing their lives as well as the lives of their owners.”

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company is pursuing a strategy of developing and commercializing human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in capital and time efficient ways. A key component of this strategy is an accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that can enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated human pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has developed a robust pipeline of products for the medical treatment of animals and people, with a portfolio of 21 patents that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company’s commercially launched flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses.

For more information about PetVivo and its revolutionary Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, email info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com or sprynghealth.com .

Disclosure Information

PetVivo uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

