Effective August 30, 2024, Gavin Isaacs will Resign from the Board of Directors of Galaxy Gaming, Inc. to pursue other opportunities

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ), a developer and distributor of casino table games, enhanced systems for land-based casinos and iGaming content, announced today that Gavin Isaacs, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since June of 2019, announced his intention to resign from the Board of Directors effective August 30, 2024. The Company will not immediately fill his position, and will consider filling the position in the coming months.



“Gavin has been a great asset to the Galaxy Board, and we will miss his presence and sage advice,” stated Mark Lipparelli, Chairman of Galaxy’s Board of Directors. “He has been an integral part of our success and the Company’s growth over his more than five years as a member of the Board. We have made great progress over that time in positioning the Company to pursue many exciting and new opportunities, and Gavin has been a significant contributor to that progress. We thank him for his tremendous insights and expertise, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors with Entain, and anywhere beyond that his journey may take him.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has 131 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states.

