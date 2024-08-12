Metal Recycling Industry is Expected to Reach $ 454.22 Billion by 2033

Newark, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The metal recycling market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by increasing environmental awareness and the growing demand for sustainable practices. As industries worldwide recognize the importance of conserving natural resources, the recycling of metals has become a crucial component of the global circular economy. This shift has an impact on various sectors, from manufacturing to construction, and has the potential to reshape the future of resource management.



As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global metal recycling market is anticipated to reach USD 454.22 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.85% over the forecast period 2024- 2033.



The future of the metal recycling market looks promising, with technological advancements and changing consumer attitudes propelling its growth. This article explores the key trends and predictions shaping the industry, including innovative recycling techniques, industry-specific developments, and global market dynamics. By examining these factors, readers will gain insights into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the metal recycling sector and its role in building a more sustainable future.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 5.85% Market Size in 2033 USD 454.22 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 233 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type, Equipment, End-Use Sector, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Metal Recycling Market Growth Drivers Increased awareness about resource efficiency

Types of Metal Recycling



Ferrous Metal Recycling



Ferrous metals, which contain iron, are known for their strength and durability. These metals are widely used in construction, industrial containers, and large-scale piping. Steel, cast iron, and wrought iron are common examples of ferrous metals.



Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling



Non-ferrous metals, which do not contain iron, are prized for their malleability, lightweight nature, and resistance to rust and corrosion. These qualities make them ideal for applications where strength is required but weight needs to be considered, such as in the aircraft industry.



Key players in the global metal recycling market are ArcelorMittal, Aurubis AG, Commercial Metals Company, Gerdau S.A., Industrial Services of America, Inc., Nucor Corporation, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., Sims Metal Management Limited and Steel Dynamics, Inc. among others. Recycling of metals requires the usage of scrap metal to turn it into reusable metal without changing its properties. In this, scrap pieces undergo the processes of sorting, processing, melting, purification, and solidification. Most frequently recycled metals include stainless steel, iron, lead, zinc, and copper. The growth of this market is due to rising steel demand and urbanization & industrialization in developing countries. Increasing concern over the rapid depletion of natural resources has also prompted governments in many countries to make favorable rules for the metal recycling sector, which further propels the metal recycling market growth.



The type segment is divided into non-ferrous and ferrous. The ferrous segment held the largest market share of around 57.15% in 2023 because of the massive utilization and recycle rate of the scraps. The equipment type segment includes shredders, shears, granulating machines and briuetting machines. The shredders segment held the largest market share of around 26.86% in 2023 since they are widely used to separate and further reduce the waste to a standard shape and size. The end-use sector segment includes building & construction, automotive, equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding, packaging, consumer appliances and others. The building & construction segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 7.11% over the forecast period since the need to reduce the environmental effects of mining metals has promoted the usage of recycled metals in the building & construction sector.



Global Market Dynamics and Future Prospects



Emerging Markets



The metal recycling market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand in emerging economies. India, in particular, has become a key player in the industry's expansion. The global metal recycling market fueled by accelerated urbanization, major infrastructure projects, and increasing industrialization in booming economies.



Investment Opportunities



The metal recycling market offers promising investment opportunities. The Brainy Insights estimates the market size to reach USD 454.22 billion by 2033. Key drivers for recycled metals demand include increased metal intensity in lower carbon-based technologies, anticipated structural shortages of critical materials, and global electric arc furnace steelmaking production growth. Additionally, the recycling of 'energy-transition metals' from batteries, electric vehicles, and renewable-energy products presents significant growth potential.



Conclusion



These developments have a significant impact on various sectors, including automotive, construction, and electronics recycling. The growing focus on recycling 'energy-transition metals' and the increasing demand in emerging markets point to a bright future for the industry.



Looking ahead, the metal recycling market is set to play a crucial role in building a more sustainable global economy. With projections indicating substantial growth in market size, there are ample opportunities to invest in this sector. However, the industry must also navigate challenges such as changing trade policies and the need to adapt to new types of recyclable materials. To sum up, the future of metal recycling looks promising, with its potential to conserve resources, reduce environmental impact, and drive economic growth.



