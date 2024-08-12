Announcing the Chicago Area Non-Profit Business Pitch Competition for the Xcelerator Business Summit Oct 3 & 4, 2024

Naperville, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naperville, Illinois -

This fall, the Xcelerator Business Summit, scheduled for October 3-4, 2024, at The Matrix Club in Naperville, IL, is set to redefine the landscape of business growth and innovation. This groundbreaking event hosted by Martha Razo will include a special highlight: the National Business Pitch Competition for non-profit organizations, offering a chance to win a $5,000 grant to support their programs aimed at helping small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Non-Profit Business Pitch Competition: The competition is a unique and exciting opportunity for non-profit organizations to showcase their impactful work. Eight selected non-profits will present their organizations on the main stage. Three non-profits will then present their 5-minute pitches, with the winner chosen by the audience through an anonymous voting system using the Chatavise texting platform.

Non-profits participating in the competition represent a diverse range of causes and communities. They include: Learning Idiom, Casa Aguascalientes Chicago, Northwest Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce, Un Nuevo Despertar - A New Awakening, Hearts for Hope, AMI Accion Misionera Inteenacional, And Rise Women Inc. (&Rise), Talented Tenth Social Services, Inc., Chi-Care, Raising Our Daughters Foundation, La Escuelita Bombera De Corazon, International Progressive Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, By Faith We Good Ministry Inc., PG-31, and Hermosa Belmont Cragin Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline for Chicago area non-profits to apply for the competition is fast approaching, August 14, 2024. Don't miss the chance to be part of this transformative event. Use the Application Form to apply now.

Xcelerator Business Summit Highlights: Curated by Martha Razo, the summit is designed to provide an immersive experience in business transformation and industry leadership. Key focus areas include scalable marketing, advanced sales techniques, and innovative financial management, offering a wealth of learning and growth opportunities.

Exhibitor Opportunities: With over 100 exhibitors expected, businesses can demonstrate their latest products and services to a targeted audience of business leaders and decision-makers. Exhibitors typically see a substantial boost in visibility and customer engagement, with research showing a significant increase in lead generation and revenue streams post-event. Exhibitor packages are available at an early bird rate of $797.

Thought Leaders and Innovators: The event features a robust lineup of speakers, including Vanessa Cabrera, Tina Meeks, Bill Walsh, Daniel Gomez, and Jose Escobar. Innovators like Ron Martinez with Chatavise and Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, a Master Neuroscientist and Publicity Consultant, will also share insights. Cheri Tree, CEO and founder of Codebreaker Technologies, Inc., will discuss cutting-edge customer understanding and interaction strategies.

Register Today: With over 1,000 attendees expected, early registration is strongly recommended. For only $88, secure an early bird ticket and gain access to sessions that promise to transform business models and operational effectiveness. Don't miss this opportunity to participate in the Xcelerator Business Summit. Register now and be ahead of the game.

Vendor and Sponsor Opportunities: The summit still accepts vendors and sponsors from various sectors, including banks, financial services, coaching services, legal services, insurance, IT, cybersecurity, non-profits, and more. Current sponsors and vendors include Republic Bank of Chicago, Associated Bank, Data Source Ink, Midwest Legacy Group, and many others.

About Martha Razo: Martha Razo is a trailblazer in business innovation and leadership development. Her commitment to providing practical and impactful learning experiences has solidified her reputation as a critical influencer in the business community. The Xcelerator Business Summit is a must-attend event for those committed to taking their businesses to the next level of success.

