Dylan Gemelli of P.E. Fitness is set to be one of the speakers at the 60th anniversary of the Mr. Olympia event in October 2024. This event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 10-13, 2024, and will feature the Mr. Olympia University Roundtable. Registration for Mr. Olympia University is now open, giving attendees the chance to join various important seminars and engagement opportunities at this eagerly awaited fitness and bodybuilding event.

Dylan Gemelli will join a panel of experts in the fitness and wellness industry to discuss several key topics. Other speakers at the Mr. Olympia University Roundtable include well-known names like Rick Collins, Esq., Eric Fete, DO, Elizabeth Yurth, MD, and Steven Murphy, MD. The event will tackle important issues such as the use of steroids and performance-enhancing drugs, longevity therapies, injury prevention, training techniques, nutrition, and peptides.

"Participating in the 60th anniversary of the Mr. Olympia event is an honor, and it's a great platform to share insights on crucial topics in our industry," said Dylan Gemelli. "I look forward to engaging with other experts and attendees in meaningful conversations about advancements and best practices in fitness and wellness."

Dylan Gemelli will cover four of the six roundtable sessions. On Friday, he will speak at the Injury Prevention session at 10:15 a.m. and later at the Peptides session at 1:00 p.m. On Saturday, he will present on Training Methods at 10:15 a.m. and will discuss TRT and PEDs at 1:00 p.m. These sessions are designed to give comprehensive insights and facilitate direct interactions between speakers and attendees.

This year's Mr. Olympia University event is sponsored by Mike Kocsis, owner of Balance My Hormones, and is organized by Dominate Your Game and chaired by Dr. Michael Palmieri. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, this event will provide valuable sessions, panel discussions, and Q&A opportunities, allowing attendees to interact directly with industry leaders. For more details on the event, visit Dominate Your Game's dedicated Olympia University page.

"It's essential for attendees to take advantage of the knowledge and experience shared at Mr. Olympia University," pointed out Dylan Gemelli. "This event offers a unique opportunity to gain deeper insights into the latest trends and research in the fitness world, covering topics from injury prevention to advanced nutrition hacks."

Dylan Gemelli has been a prominent figure in fitness for 18 years. He has built a substantial following and clientele through his personal training services and public engagements, such as his YouTube channel and the "SARMS Expert Podcast." His involvement with Mr. Olympia University is another notable engagement in his career, reinforcing his dedication to fitness and wellness education. For more information on his personal training and fitness resources, visit Dylan Gemelli's website.

Mr. Olympia University is a well-regarded part of Olympia Weekend, known for its significance in the fitness and wellness community. Attendees of Mr. Olympia University will need to purchase a separate Expo pass to access the main expo halls, which will feature additional activities and presentations.

For those interested in attending, registration for Mr. Olympia University is available now. Attendees will have access to all the Olympia University speakers and seminars, roundtable discussions, and a special badge and lanyard for identification. With discussions ranging from anti-aging treatments to anabolic-androgenic steroids and performance-enhancing drugs, the event promises to offer valuable content for all fitness enthusiasts.

For more information and to register for Mr. Olympia University, visit the registration page. For personal training and fitness resources from Dylan Gemelli, visit his website.

