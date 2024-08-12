Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Hit Enormous Growth of 26.30% By 2033 | Rapidly Growing E-Commerce & Retail Industry

Newark, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the global autonomous last mile delivery market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.46 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 26.30% during the forecast period 2024-2033. North America emerged as the largest global Autonomous last-mile delivery market, accounting for 53% of the total market. Owing to rapidly growing innovations in autonomous delivery models. Thereby leading to larger numbers of pilot projects in the model. Further, a heavy rise in the number of e-commerce sales in the region has also propelled the growth of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market in the North American region. Whereas, Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to the presence of key players in the region.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 26.30% 2023 Value Projection USD 1.4 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 14.46 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 233 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Growth Drivers Rapidly growing E-Commerce and retail industry

Leading companies in the industry include Airbus, Flytrex, Savioke, Amazon, UPS, DHL, Nuro, Navya, JD.com, Meituan Dianping, among others, are offering more significant opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.



Product launches, innovations, and partnership agreements between the companies have helped the companies enhance their market presence in the period forecasted. In December 2023, Starship Technologies launched Robot Wrap-Up. The main objective behind this launch was to provide the end-users with the fastest food service by road. Thereby increasing the number of orders in the region. In May 2023, Waymo and Uber entered into a partnership collaboration. The main objective behind this agreement was to integrate driverless vehicles with food delivery platforms. Thereby helping the end users with fast delivery on-road service. In March 2023, Starship Technologies entered into a partnership agreement with Trafford Council. Thereby introducing the food onto the streets of Great Manchester. The service was delivered to 24,000 residents in more than 11,000 households.

Across various segments, Fixed-Wing has dominated the market accounting for 35% of the total market. Owing to the increasing need for autonomous delivery solutions. Further, faster speed and high potential to deliver the product within time have also helped Fixed-Wing to dominate the market. The Retail and Food delivery segment has dominated the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market and happens to be the fastest-growing segment within the market. It has acquired the market share of 89% in 2023. Owing to its increasing use and increased adoption in metro cities and university campuses for food delivery

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is poised for explosive growth as the demand for faster, more efficient delivery solutions continues to rise. Driven by advancements in autonomous vehicle technology and the surge in e-commerce, this market is set to transform the way goods are delivered to consumers.



The rise of the autonomous last mile delivery market is not only a game-changer for logistics companies but also presents significant opportunities for retailers and consumers alike. With autonomous delivery systems, businesses can offer faster and more reliable services, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.



However, the market is not without its challenges. Regulatory hurdles, technical limitations, and public acceptance are key factors that need to be addressed for widespread adoption. Despite these challenges, the future of autonomous delivery looks promising, with ongoing innovations and investments driving the market forward.



