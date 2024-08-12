Valitor to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valitor, a biotechnology company engineering better medicines to conquer drug limitations, today announced that president and chief scientific officer Wesley Jackson, Ph.D., will present a company overview describing Valitor’s platform technology and pipeline at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. ET. In addition, Dr. Jackson will discuss Valitor’s cutting-edge approach in ophthalmology as a speaker on an Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) panel available on-demand to registered attendees.



To access the live webcast or subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the Events section of the Valitor website, located after the News section at https://www.valitorbio.com/#news.

About Valitor

Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multivalent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is initially focused on developing long-acting molecules aimed at capturing several large markets in ophthalmology. Valitor’s lead product is a long-acting inhibitor of VEGF designed to reliably extend the duration of a single dose in humans to six months or more, which would offer a substantial benefit for the majority of patients that require dosing approximately every three months with the current market leaders. Valitor’s proprietary platform technology has been shown in preclinical models to safely enable intravitreal treatment with unprecedented target tissue durability and potency. For more information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.valitorbio.com/ or follow its LinkedIn page.

