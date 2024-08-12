VirTra Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Financial Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc . (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here .

Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Bookings increased by $3 million quarter-over-quarter , doubling since Q1, highlighting improved market conditions and a strengthened sales approach.

, doubling since Q1, highlighting improved market conditions and a strengthened sales approach. Gross margins improved to 91% , marking a significant increase from 83% in Q1.

, marking a significant increase from 83% in Q1. Maintained robust working capital at $34.8 million , positioning the Company for sustained growth and operational agility.

, positioning the Company for sustained growth and operational agility. Advanced V-XR launch preparations , with the new extended reality solution set to begin shipping by the end of Q3 2024.

, with the new extended reality solution set to begin shipping by the end of Q3 2024. Appointed Brandon Cox as Chief Technology Officer to accelerate innovation and lead new product development efforts.

to accelerate innovation and lead new product development efforts. Launched new online and in-person masterclass training programs to maximize simulator utilization and enhance customer success outcomes through improved engagement and skill development.

to maximize simulator utilization and enhance customer success outcomes through improved engagement and skill development. VirTra simulators approved for DoD-funded research projects , reinforcing the Company’s standing in defense and research sectors.



Second Quarter and Six Month 2024 Financial Highlights:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended All figures in millions, except per share data June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 % Δ June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 % Δ Total Revenue $6.1 $10.3 -41% $14.2 $20.4 -30% Gross Profit $5.5 $5.9 -7% $11.0 $12.9 -15% Gross Margin 91% 57% N/A 78% 63% N/A Net Income (Loss) $1.2 $1.0 N/A $2.4 $4.0 N/A Diluted EPS $0.11 $0.09 N/A $0.22 $0.36 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $1.6 $2.6 N/A $3.70 $6.55 N/A

Management Commentary

CEO John Givens stated, “Our recent developments have positioned us strongly for future growth. Although our second quarter revenue was impacted by earlier challenges with federal budget resolutions, we have successfully doubled our bookings sequentially from the first quarter. This increase in bookings reflects the positive momentum we are building as we move through the second half of the year. VirTra’s sales pipeline is stronger than ever, and the sales team is starting to gain traction, reflecting our efforts to align sales operations with the operational excellence we’ve established in other departments. We have also enhanced our ability to capture law enforcement dollars through a greatly improved pipeline of federal grants, supported by a new program that identifies and matches potential grants with customer needs.

“The upcoming launch of our V-XR platform represents a significant opportunity to redefine training methodologies across our core law enforcement and military markets, and also in areas such as healthcare and education, where we are already experiencing strong interest. We are also focused on expanding our reach further into U.S. Federal and Department of Defense channels by actively pursuing these opportunities through targeted marketing campaigns and strategic initiatives. We are deploying a dedicated sales team tasked with securing larger contracts in U.S. Federal and Department of Defense channels. This specialized unit is strategically equipped to navigate complex opportunities and drive significant growth in these key areas.

“We are aiming to extend our leadership in simulation training by enhancing our systems and developing state-of-the-art products that align with the demands of larger market opportunities. With the appointment of Brandon Cox as Chief Technology Officer, we are set to advance our capabilities in areas such as data analytics and systems integration. As we pursue these advancements, our newly launched master class training programs, offering both online and in-person options, are designed to ensure customer success by providing comprehensive training solutions that enable clients to fully utilize our platforms and achieve effective training outcomes. These initiatives strengthen our position as a leader in simulation training and equip us with the technical expertise needed to pursue and secure larger contracts in key markets.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue was $6.1 million, compared to $10.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to delays in purchasing decisions caused by the continuing resolution impacting bookings in recent quarters.

Gross profit totaled $5.5 million (91% of total revenue), compared to $5.9 million (57% of total revenue) in the prior year period. The 7% decrease in gross profit was primarily due to the change in sales. Gross margin increased mainly due to the lower cost of sales driven by operational enhancements, offsetting labor costs related to development projects, and 40% of the total revenue driven from the Company’s service and STEP contracts, which have limited cost of sales associated with the revenue.

Net operating expense was $4.4 million, a 10% increase from $4.0 million in the prior year period. This increase was driven by investments in sales and marketing, as well as strategic hiring to support growth initiatives. Also contributing to the increased operating expenses were enhancements to the Company’s IT infrastructure and compliance measures required for current and future contracts.

Operating income was $1.1 million, compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $1.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share (based on 11.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $1.6 million, compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $18.4 million at June 30, 2024.

Financial Commentary

CFO Alanna Boudreau stated, “The second quarter presented notable challenges as our revenue declined year-over-year. Despite these headwinds, we achieved a remarkable 91% gross margin, driven by strategic cost management and a favorable product mix. Gross margin was further enhanced by capitalizing on development costs for key projects which are not yet generating revenue but are expected to provide significant future returns.

“Our bookings improvement underscores the effectiveness of our sales initiatives and the continued demand for our solutions. However, we recognize that maintaining this momentum will require sustained focus and execution. We have strengthened our working capital position to support strategic initiatives, ensuring we can invest in areas that promise long-term growth. Additionally, our ability to achieve a 93% rate of either renewing STEP contracts or transitioning to capital purchases among customers completing their initial agreements highlights our success in building a loyal customer base as we focus on new pipeline development. As we navigate the second half of the year, balancing our backlog and bookings will be crucial to optimizing revenue and capturing emerging market opportunities.”

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase % June 30, June 30, Increase % 2024 2023 (Decrease) Change 2024 2023 (Decrease) Change Net Income (Loss) $1,200,727 $1,026,635 $174,092 17% $2,416,901 $3,973,009 $(1,556,108 ) -39% Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 87,564 977,489 (889,925 ) -91% 599,000 1,618,834 (1,019,834 ) -63% Depreciation and amortization 288,777 253,911 34,866 14% 525,570 481,481 44,089 9% Interest (net) (34,379 ) 61,237 (95,616 ) -156% (88,957 ) 109,420 (198,377 ) -181% EBITDA 1,542,689 2,319,272 (776,583 ) -33% 3,452,514 6,182,744 (2,730,230 ) -44% Right of use amortization 69,418 244,581 $(175,163 ) -72% 199,493 366,355 (166,862 ) -46% Adjusted EBITDA $1,612,107 $2,563,853 $(951,746 ) -37% $3,652,007 $6,549,099 $(2,897,092 ) -44%





Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,411,634 $ 18,849,842 Accounts receivable, net 9,124,425 15,724,147 Inventory, net 13,470,715 12,404,880 Unbilled revenue 1,389,658 1,109,616 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,953,015 906,803 Total current assets 44,349,447 48,995,288 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 16,575,177 15,487,012 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 519,375 716,687 Intangible assets, net 563,096 567,540 Security deposits, long-term 35,691 35,691 Other assets, long-term 201,670 201,670 Deferred tax asset, net 3,780,112 3,630,154 Total long-term assets 21,675,121 20,638,754 Total assets $ 66,024,568 $ 69,634,042 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,013,483 $ 2,282,427 Accrued compensation and related costs 1,920,367 2,221,416 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 573,510 3,970,559 Note payable, current 230,457 226,355 Operating lease liability, short-term 189,098 317,840 Deferred revenue, short-term 5,619,406 6,736,175 Total current liabilities 9,546,321 15,754,772 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 3,022,676 3,012,206 Note payable, long-term 7,690,940 7,813,021 Operating lease liability, long-term 353,710 432,176 Total long-term liabilities 11,067,326 11,257,403 Total liabilities 20,613,647 27,012,175 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,112,230 shares and 11,107,230 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,110 1,109 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 32,329,917 31,957,765 Retained earnings 13,079,894 10,662,993 Total stockholders’ equity 45,410,921 42,621,867 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 66,024,568 $ 69,634,042





VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Net sales $ 6,075,040 $ 10,336,903 $ 14,169,438 $ 20,363,838 Total revenue 6,075,040 10,336,903 14,169,438 20,363,838 Cost of sales 550,424 4,416,202 3,182,681 7,494,199 Gross profit 5,524,616 5,920,701 10,986,757 12,869,639 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,537,910 3,280,344 6,908,332 5,991,681 Research and development 855,285 711,754 1,548,665 1,478,050 Net operating expense 4,393,195 3,992,098 8,456,997 7,469,731 Income (loss) from operations 1,131,421 1,928,603 2,529,760 5,399,908 Other income (expense): Other income 156,870 208,599 486,141 392,240 Gain on forgiveness of note payable - (133,078 ) - (200,305 ) Other (expense) income Net other income (expense) 156,870 75,521 486,141 191,935 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes 1,288,291 2,004,124 3,015,901 5,591,843 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 87,564 977,489 599,000 1,618,834 Net income (loss) $ 1,200,727 $ 1,026,635 $ 2,416,901 $ 3,973,009 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,063,366 10,924,714 10,885,965 10,921,033 Diluted 11,065,866 10,933,130 10,885,965 10,925,702



