DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of NANO Nuclear Energy

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“Nano” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNE) and reminds investors of the October 8, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc.’s purported progress toward regulatory approval for the design of its planned micro reactors and fuel fabrication plant was nonexistent; (2) Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc.’s timelines for commercialization were wildly optimistic, at best, and most likely impossible; (3) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s projected revenues and growth; (4) as a result, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth emerged, Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. shares fell significantly, damaging investors according to the allegations of the suit.

On July 19, 2024, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that Nano "has no revenue, products, or patents for its core technology." The report further specified that, as of July 2024, "the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission [("NRC")] does not list [Nano] among the companies that have begun pre-application activities for the kind of reactor [Nano] is pitching," and that an NRC spokesperson stated that the Advanced Reactor department is "not aware of this company" and "have not had any pre-application dealings with them."

On this news, Nano's stock price fell $3.33, or 17.3%, to close at $15.97 per share on July 22, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding NANO Nuclear Energy’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the NANO Nuclear Energy class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/NNE or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

