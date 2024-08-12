Stetson University Honored Again as a National College of Distinction

DELAND, Florida, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a second year in a row, Stetson University has received national recognition as a College of Distinction with additional awards for its Business and Education programs, and initiatives for Equity & Inclusion, and Career Development.

Stetson’s selection as a national College of Distinction for 2024-2025 is a prestigious honor that highlights the University’s unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional undergraduate education. The award reflects Stetson’s dedication to fostering hands-on learning, strong student-faculty relationships, an active campus community, and stellar student outcomes.

“Now, more than ever, students and their parents want to select a college that provides an excellent return on investment,” said Stetson President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. “This national recognition serves as external validation of Stetson’s academic excellence and high success rates for graduates.”

The college guide gave an additional award to Stetson’s School of Business Administration, which prepares students to enter the workforce with strong leadership skills and the ability to succeed in a complex and expanding global marketplace, said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction.

Stetson also received special recognition for its undergraduate Education program, which provides strong curriculum and professional connections to help students with job placement, internships and other opportunities to ensure they are classroom-ready upon graduation.

Stetson was praised for its intentional focus on helping students find career opportunities after graduation, which adds value to a Stetson degree, according to Colleges of Distinction. In addition, the university earned the esteemed Equity & Inclusion award for its robust offerings of resources and programs to provide additional support for underserved communities among students, faculty and staff.

“Stetson University is doing important work to help its students thrive after graduation,” said Schritter with Colleges of Distinction. “The job market can be intimidating, but this school’s resources and support services give students an advantage in whatever field they pursue.

"We are so impressed to see how Stetson University brings life to the traditional undergraduate experience,” he added. “With a welcoming community, an immersive curriculum, and strong support networks, Stetson is undoubtedly nurturing the growth of tomorrow’s leaders.”

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson focuses on intense learning experiences in a supportive community that allows students to develop their voice in a connected, inclusive environment. Stetson University ranks No. 4 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 list of Best Regional Universities (South) and has been recognized as one of The Princeton Review’s Best 389 Colleges for 2024.

