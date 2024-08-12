XPIN Network Announces Vision for Decentralized Communication

Singapore, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPIN Network has announced its blockchain-based decentralized wireless network platform designed to solve the problems of communication in the centralized Web2 ecosystem.

The rapid advancement of technology has ushered in unprecedented connectivity, yet the global telecommunications industry continues to face significant challenges. Under the centralized Web2 model, communication networks suffer from monopolistic practices, leading to a myriad of issues: network isolation among operators, insufficient coverage and capacity, high data costs with inflexible plans, data security risks, and the substantial expenses of network deployment.







Furthermore, users are disenfranchised from decision-making processes and cannot truly own or control their network services. These pressing concerns have long plagued the industry, and innovative solutions seem to be the only way forward. A new paradigm shift is emerging: can Web3-based shared and collaborative networks bring transformative change to the traditional telecommunications industry?

The Power of Decentralized Networks

The decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) are emerging as a potent solution to these challenges. Compared to traditional models, integrating Web3 technology offers enhanced security and incentivizes user participation in co-building projects, leading to more flexible and cost-effective solutions for the industry. Concurrently, the global mobile communications sector, driven by advancements in 4G and 5G technologies, is providing faster, more reliable, and more secure connectivity worldwide. This progress supports a greater number of devices and applications, unlocking new use cases and business models.

Reimagining Connectivity with XPIN Network

XPIN Network, a new player in this field, has proposed a unique proposition. It is a blockchain-based decentralized wireless network platform, supporting users and hardware devices to seamlessly access local networks (including 4G & 5G) globally. Simultaneously, XPIN Network empowers its users to participate in self-governance, through a decentralized governance model, enabling users to contribute to decision-making processes, co-create, and maintain the network's growth and development. XPIN Network's vision is to co-build a shared global network service capability and construct a new private/encrypted communication ecosystem. XPIN Network aims to provide more open and plug-and-play solutions to support the development of diverse applications and will access and build a more comprehensive software and hardware ecosystem.

What's New in XPIN's Products?

The eSIM product represents a significant innovation in the global connectivity field. It provides a solution that simplifies cross-regional network access: users do not need to bear high roaming fees or switch physical SIM cards, only needing to register once to enable the platform to actively call local data services, ensuring users always enjoy high-quality network experiences through cross-regional traffic switching and multi-operator support.

XPIN Network will launch XPIN Box and XPIN Power Bank, designed to meet various environmental challenges and provide stable and high-speed network connections for global users and devices. Users can earn substantial rewards by contributing to the network and participating in network management and governance, helping to shape the direction of network construction and development.

Innovation and Transformation

XPIN Network's construction of decentralized wireless network infrastructure provides a more open, secure, and cost-effective communication solution for the global community. Perhaps, as the platform develops, connecting global users and driving industry transformation will no longer be a slogan, and a free, open, and secure future communication world can be truly built.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.