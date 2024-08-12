AVANTE CORP. ANNOUNCES 46% REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Avante Corp. achieved 46% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter with Recurring Monthly Revenues improving by 23%.

The Company anticipates accelerated growth in Fiscal 2025, driven by the NSSG acquisition and continuing to combine organic growth with strategic acquisitions.

TORONTO-Ontario, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 all amounts in Canadian dollars thousands, unless otherwise indicated).

Manny Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante, commented, “The first quarter of fiscal 2025 marked an exceptional period of growth for Avante, with a 46% increase in quarterly revenue compared to the previous year. Our core business remains strong, demonstrated by a 23% growth in Recurring Monthly Revenue. The success of the NSSG acquisition is evident in our continued growth as it positions us to significantly expand our international revenue and enhance our global customer service capabilities. We remain dedicated to pursuing organic growth, complemented by strategic acquisitions, to further strengthen the Avante Security business.”

Raj Kapoor, Avante’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “I am pleased to report that we maintain a robust balance sheet, enabling us to fund the Company’s organic growth initiatives through positive cash flows from operations. We continue to forecast a positive outlook for fiscal 2025.”

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 :

Within continuing operations, the Company reported revenue of $7,915 during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, representing year-over-year revenue growth of 46%, or $2,504, compared to $5,410 for the prior fiscal year first quarter. The increase was mainly due to the acquisition of NSSG and an increased demand for the Company’s products and services.

Total gross profit from continuing operations increased by $1,076 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2024. Gross profit margins within continuing operations remained relatively stable at 39% compared to 38% during the prior year’s first quarter, indicating a consistent level of profitability.

The Avante Security segment delivered recurring monthly revenues (“ RMR ”) of $3,262 during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $2,648 during the Company’s first quarter in the prior year, a year-over-year growth of 23%. The increase was due to the acquisition of NSSG, and organic growth of the Company’s domestic business including increased revenue from Avante Black service.

OUTLOOK

Management maintains a positive outlook for Fiscal 2025. The Company’s long-term financials serve as a guide to developing and executing long-term corporate strategy. Management is pleased to reiterate the Company’s long-term financial objectives:

Invest in tuck-in acquisitions to build its Avante Security business;

Build recurring revenues;

Achieve consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margins consistent with its industry;

Achieve growth in adjusted net income per share;

Reinvest cashflow in future business growth.





SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 :

Readers should refer to the Company’s financial statements and MD&A in respect of its year March 31, 2024, for additional risk factors, accounting policies, detailed financial disclosures, reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, related party transactions, contingencies, and reporting of subsequent events. Such financial statements and MD&A are incorporated by reference into this news release and are filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”), which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Three Months Ended $ thousands unless otherwise noted Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION : Q1 F25 Q4 F24 Q3 F24 RMR in the period, continuing operations (1) $3,262 $3,019 $2,889 Revenues, continuing operations (1) $7,915 $7,259 $6,941 Gross profit, continuing operations (1) $3,006 $3,211 $2,948 Gross profit margin, continuing operations (1) 38.0% 44.2% 42.5% Adjusted EBITDA, continuing operations (1) $363 $(1,899) $442 Net Income (loss), continuing operations (1) $(128) $(2,738) $3 Net Income (loss) $(128) $(2,738) $3 Average Common Shares during the quarter 26,643,739 26,643,739 26,575,442 As At BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION : Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Cash balances & GIC investments (1) $6,236 $6,031 $5,729 Total funded debt as reported, IFRS $0 $0 $0 Common Shares at period end 26,643,739 26,643,739 26,643,739

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues (“RMR”) are non-IFRS financial measures that have no standard meaning under IFRS and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See Description of Non-IFRS Financial Measures. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and RMR to Net Income or Revenues, as applicable, are provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”).





Three months ended RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Total comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations $(128) $(2,736) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) - (85) Interest expense 24 10 Depreciation and amortization 406 449 Amortization on capitalized commission 1 3 Share based payments 23 39 Reorganization and acquisition expense 36 (228) Loss in fair value of put option - 649 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $363 $(1,899)





The Company’s (“RMR”) from continuing operations during the last eight quarters are summarized below. Gross profit margins over the last eight quarters ranged between 37.7% and 44.2%, and were 41.1% on a trailing twelve-month basis to June 30, 2024:

Avante Security F23(1) F24(1) F25 $thousands Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 RMR in the period $2,584 $2,600 $2,691 $2,648 $2,834 $2,889 $3,019 $3,262 Other revenue 2,350 2,492 2,675 2,762 2,505 4,053 4,240 4,653 Total revenue $4,934 $5,092 $5,366 $5,410 $5,339 $6,941 $7,259 $7,915 Total Gross Profit $1,921 $2,177 $2,029 $2,039 $2,118 $2,948 $3,211 $3,006 Gross Profit % 38.9% 42.8% 37.8% 37.7% 39.7% 42.5% 44.2% 38.0%

(1) The Company’s fiscal year end is on March 31 of each year. “F23” means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023; and “F24” means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.





ABOUT AVANTE CORP. :

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Corp.

416-923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

Forward-Looking Information

