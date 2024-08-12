Invest in the Next Sci-Fi Phenomenon: Manhattan Transfer

Manhattan Beach, CA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for the next science fiction phenomenon! Manhattan Transfer is currently in the works with a thrilling 60+ minute pilot episode, kicking off a new streaming/cable series. Based on the Hugo Award Finalist novel by John E. Stith and brought to life by award-winning producer Sky Conway, this project promises to redefine the genre and bring a sense of grandiose scale and wonder back to science fiction.

All-star cast:

Casper Van Dien: Starship Troopers

Walter Koenig: Star Trek, Babylon 5

Doug Jones: Star Trek: Discovery

John Billingsley: Star Trek: Enterprise

Tim Russ: Star Trek: Voyager

Dominic Keating: Star Trek: Enterprise

Bonnie Gordon: Star Trek: Prodigy

Jennifer Wenger: Battle for Saipan

Chalet Brannan: Renegades: Ominara

Their production team is seeking investments through film crowdfunding. They have a 100% track record, with all eight of their film crowdfunding campaigns being successful. With over 17 million views across produced projects, Conway's team is poised to deliver another hit.

2024 Timeline for Manhattan Transfer:

Pre-production: Underway

Shooting: Scheduled

Post-production

Release to backers: Upon completion

Pitch to streaming platforms: Following backer release

More episodes coming in 2025

The pilot will tell the tale of a massive alien ship that “abducts” Manhattan and how our captive New Yorkers react to the situation. It promises a unique world brimming with wonder, where humans must harness science and ingenuity to communicate with aliens and escape their bizarre, seemingly impenetrable prison. It's a tantalizing "what if" scenario unlike anything currently on television.

Each episode will focus on multiple storylines, showcasing how both everyday and extraordinary individuals live in these circumstances. What do the aliens have in store for us? Will we be able to communicate with our captors? How will we escape the alien ship? How will society function when cut off from the rest of the world? This new show is an invitation to explore the unknown and rethink the boundaries of science fiction.

Early Bird Investors in Manhattan Transfer will not only secure 115% of their principal investment as revenue is generated, but they will also benefit from a substantial 40% share of the profits from the pilot episode. Once they hit their ‘early bird’ goal, this perk will no longer be available – so jump on board early!

Those interested in learning more can visit Manhattan Transfer’s raise page on Wefunder.