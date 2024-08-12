Rio2 Announces Change of Auditor and 2023 ESG Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces today that it has changed its auditors from Grant Thornton LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to PricewaterhouseCooper LLP (the “Successor Auditor”). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective August 8, 2024, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor on August 8, 2024, until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company.

The Company’s board of directors and audit committee each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor; there were no reservations, modified opinions or reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in connection with each of the Former Auditor’s audit of the Company which occurred prior to their resignation as auditors of the Company; and the Notice of Change of Auditor was approved by the Company’s board of directors.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR+.

2023 ESG Report

Rio2 also announces the publication of its 2023 ESG Report. This report represents a comprehensive review of the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance factors related to Rio2’s development activities at its Fenix Gold Project in Chile for the year 2023.

Rio2 is committed to the principles of responsible mining and best practices in corporate governance.

The complete report is available at: https://www.onyen.com/published/RIO_2023_Annual_749.html

