Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Centuri, Target Hospitality, Helios, and LegalZoom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Centuri Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CTRI), Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH), Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO), and LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI)

On July 29, 2024, Centuri reported its financial results for the second quarter, revealing a Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.20, which falls short by $0.02 in comparison to market expectations. Additionally, the company's revenue for the quarter was disclosed at $643.39 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.0%, and missing analyst projections by $117.03 million.

Just months earlier on April 18, 2024, Centuri conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 12.4 million shares for $21. Since the IPO, the stock has plummeted and on July 29, 2024, Centuri stock closed at $15.72.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH)

On June 10, 2024, Target Hospitality issued a press release announcing that it had "received notice that the U.S. government intends to terminate the existing South Texas Family Residential Center ('STFRC') services agreement with Target's migrant programming partner ('STFRC Partner'), effective in 60 days, or on or about August 9, 2024 ('Effective Date')." Target Hospitality stated that it "intends to provide operational and financial updates giving effect to the termination prior to June 30, 2024."

On this news, Target Hospitality's stock price fell $3.305 per share, or 31.48%, to close at $7.195 per share on June 11, 2024.

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO)

On July 9, 2024, Helios formally announced that Josef Matosevic, who serves as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, was placed on an immediate paid leave, effective retroactively from July 1, 2024. This administrative action arose in response to allegations suggesting a potential violation of the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. The Company has initiated an internal investigation to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding these allegations.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)

On July 9, 2024, LegalZoom issued a press release announcing that “[t]he Company is reducing its revenue expectation for the full year to a range of $675 million to $685 million and its free cash flow expectation for the full year to a range of $75 million to $85 million.” In the same press release, the Company announced that “current Chief Executive Officer Dan Wernikoff will be departing the Company, including resigning from the Board.”

On this news, multiple analysts downgraded LegalZoom, and the Company’s stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 25.35%, to close at $5.86 on July 10, 2024.

