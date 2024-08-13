[Latest] Global Aesthetics Injectables Market Size/Share Worth USD 35,976.2 Million by 2033 at a 9.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Aesthetics Injectables Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers, Collagen Stimulators, Others), By Application (Facial Line Correction, Lip Augmentation, Facial Volume Restoration, Wrinkle Reduction, Others), By Gender (Male, Female), By End-User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aesthetics Injectables Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14,125.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15,509.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 35,976.2 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Aesthetics Injectables Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Aging Population: The growing aging population globally drives demand for aesthetics injectables as individuals seek non-invasive procedures to address signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, and volume loss, stimulating market growth.

Rising Beauty Consciousness: Growing beauty consciousness, fueled by social media influence and the desire for youthful appearances, encourages individuals to opt for aesthetic procedures, contributing to the expansion of the aesthetics injectables market.

Technological Advancements: Continuous technological advancements in injectable formulations and delivery techniques enhance safety, efficacy, and patient satisfaction, attracting more consumers and expanding the market scope.

Expanding Acceptance: Increasing acceptance of aesthetics injectables as mainstream cosmetic treatments, coupled with reduced stigma associated with cosmetic procedures, drives higher adoption rates and market growth.

Emergence of Minimally Invasive Procedures: Preference for minimally invasive or non-surgical procedures with minimal downtime and fewer risks fuels the demand for aesthetics injectables as alternatives to invasive surgeries, propelling the market growth.

Growing Disposable Income: Rising disposable income levels, especially in emerging economies, enable more individuals to afford aesthetics injectables, leading to increased consumer spending on cosmetic procedures and driving market expansion.

Shift towards Preventive Aesthetics: Increasingly, individuals are opting for preventive aesthetics injectables at younger ages to delay signs of aging rather than waiting for them to become more pronounced. This trend drives market growth as it expands the target demographic for aesthetics injectables beyond those seeking corrective procedures.

Medical Tourism: The rise of medical tourism, particularly in countries offering high-quality aesthetic procedures at lower costs, contributes to market growth by attracting patients from around the world seeking affordable and quality aesthetics injectable treatments.

Regulatory Approvals and Safety: Stringent regulatory approvals for aesthetics injectables ensure product safety and efficacy, fostering consumer confidence and driving market growth. Continued emphasis on patient safety and regulation compliance promotes trust in the industry and encourages more individuals to consider aesthetics injectables as a viable cosmetic option.

Aesthetics Injectables Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Under its Allergan Aesthetics division, Allergan launched Juvéderm VOLUX in India, expanding its market presence and reaching previously untapped economies. This strategic move enables Allergan to attract new customers and capitalize on the growing demand for aesthetic injectables in India.

In 2021, Sinclair Pharma granted Galderma SA exclusive distribution partnership rights for Sculptra, a poly-l-lactic acid injectable, in Europe. This strategic collaboration enhances Galderma’s product portfolio and market presence in the region, while Sinclair Pharma leverages Galderma’s extensive distribution network for increased market reach.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 15,509.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 35,976.2 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 14,125.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, Gender, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Aesthetics Injectables Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Aesthetics Injectables Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Temporary Clinic Closures: During the pandemic, many aesthetics clinics were temporarily closed or operated at reduced capacity due to lockdowns and social distancing measures, leading to a significant decline in aesthetics injectables procedures.

Decreased Consumer Spending: Economic uncertainties and reduced disposable income caused by the pandemic led to a decrease in consumer spending on non-essential services, including aesthetics injectables treatments, further impacting market demand.

Pent-Up Demand: As restrictions ease and consumer confidence returns, pent-up demand for aesthetics injectables procedures is expected to drive a surge in appointments and treatments, leading to a rapid recovery in market demand.

Promotional Offers and Discounts: Aesthetics clinics may offer promotional discounts and special offers to incentivize patients to undergo injectables treatments, stimulating demand and encouraging hesitant consumers to book appointments.

Focus on Safety and Hygiene: Aesthetics clinics are implementing stringent safety and hygiene protocols to reassure patients and mitigate concerns about COVID-19 transmission, fostering trust and confidence in the safety of injectables procedures.

Introduction of Teleconsultations: To maintain patient engagement and attract new clients, aesthetics clinics are offering teleconsultations for initial assessments and treatment planning, providing convenience and accessibility while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Innovative Marketing Strategies: Aesthetics injectables providers are leveraging digital marketing platforms and social media channels to engage with consumers, showcase treatment results, and educate patients about the safety and benefits of injectables procedures, driving demand and recovery in the market.

Expansion of Service Offerings: Aesthetics clinics may diversify their service offerings to include complementary treatments such as skin care services, wellness therapies, or combination procedures, catering to evolving consumer preferences and maximizing revenue streams as the market recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Aesthetics Injectables Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Aesthetics Injectables market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Aesthetics Injectables market forward?

What are the Aesthetics Injectables Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Aesthetics Injectables Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Aesthetics Injectables market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Aesthetics Injectables Market – Regional Analysis

The Aesthetics Injectables Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the aesthetics injectables market trends include a high demand for advanced injectable treatments such as neurotoxins and dermal fillers, driven by a strong emphasis on anti-aging and beauty enhancement. Additionally, there is a growing preference for personalized treatment plans and combination therapies tailored to individual patient needs, reflecting a consumer base willing to invest in premium cosmetic procedures.

Europe: In Europe, aesthetics injectables market trends encompass a focus on natural-looking results and subtle enhancements, with patients seeking injectable treatments to achieve a refreshed appearance without drastic changes. There’s also a rising demand for innovative injectable formulations and techniques that prioritize safety, efficacy, and patient comfort, reflecting a sophisticated market seeking the latest advancements in cosmetic procedures.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, aesthetics injectables market trends revolve around the pursuit of Western beauty ideals, with a growing demand for procedures to achieve features such as high cheekbones, defined jawlines, and smooth skin texture. Popular treatments include nose reshaping with fillers and jawline contouring with neurotoxins, driven by a desire for facial harmony and youthfulness influenced by celebrity culture and social media trends.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, aesthetics injectables market trends are characterized by a focus on holistic beauty and wellness, with patients seeking injectable treatments to enhance facial symmetry, skin luminosity, and overall facial balance. There’s also a growing interest in combination therapies that combine injectables with other aesthetic procedures such as laser treatments and skincare regimens, reflecting a comprehensive approach to beauty and self-care.

Browse the full “Aesthetics Injectables Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers, Collagen Stimulators, Others), By Application (Facial Line Correction, Lip Augmentation, Facial Volume Restoration, Wrinkle Reduction, Others), By Gender (Male, Female), By End-User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/aesthetics-injectables-market/

List of the prominent players in the Aesthetics Injectables Market:

Allergan plc (now part of AbbVie)

Galderma S.A.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Sinclair Pharma plc

Suneva Medical Inc.

Teoxane Laboratories

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Luminera Derm Ltd.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Ipsen Pharma

Laboratoires Vivacy SAS

SciVision Biotech Inc.

Merz Aesthetics Inc.

AQTIS Medical BV

Others

The Aesthetics Injectables Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Botulinum Toxin

Dermal Fillers

Collagen Stimulators

Others

By Application

Facial Line Correction

Lip Augmentation

Facial Volume Restoration

Wrinkle Reduction

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By End-User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Aesthetics Injectables Market @

