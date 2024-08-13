Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 32

Company announcement no. 49

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,865,197 231,244,537 5 August 2024 12,500 129.70 1,621,250 6 August 2024 13,000 129.62 1,685,060 7 August 2024 13,000 132.64 1,724,320 8 August 2024 13,000 132.12 1,717,560 9 August 2024 13,000 133.66 1,737,580 Total week 32 64,500 8,485,770 Total accumulated 1,929,697 239,730,307

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,031,888 treasury shares equal to 1.73 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





