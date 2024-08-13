Ceramic Capacitors Market Forecasts 2024-2029: Fragility of Ceramic Capacitors is Predicted to Hamper Growth

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramic Capacitors Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceramic capacitors market is evaluated at US$12.284 billion for the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.14% reaching the market size of US$16.232 billion by the year 2029



In ceramic capacitors, ceramics serve as dielectrics, whereas metal cladding serves as a conductor. Since ceramic capacitors are used across all electronic devices, their popularity has surged over the years. In addition to higher capacitance, improved filters, and decoupling capabilities, ceramic capacitors offer new design features.

Additionally, ceramic capacitors are becoming more popular because of their efficiency improvements, and are increasingly being used in consumer electronics, automobiles, telecommunications, and the electric power sectors. It is anticipated to continue to be in demand due to the rise in automobile production worldwide.







Ceramic capacitors are used in a wide range of application areas, such as consumer electronics, data processing, and telecommunications, which is driving the ceramic capacitors market growth. The market is anticipated to also be driven by ceramic capacitors used in high-tech gadgets, such as smartphones and tablets.



MARKET DRIVERS:

The rise in demand for consumer electronics



The growing demand for ceramic capacitors from the electronics sector is contributing to the growth of this market. This is on account of an increasing number of gadgets of higher specifications that are being deployed at an increasingly rapid rate, due to the increasing demand for tablets and smartphones, along with the low costs associated with ceramic capacitors, the global market is experiencing strong growth. These capacitors are also being increasingly incorporated into LCD and LED televisions.

Electronic devices such as computers, televisions, and mobile phones, among others, are major sources of ceramic capacitor demand. High-end electronic device manufacturers use ceramic capacitors more frequently. Also, the price of multilayer ceramic capacitors has been steadily declining. Additionally, multilayer ceramic capacitors are increasingly being used in auto parts, such as powertrain components, vehicle frames, and infotainment gear, which will continue to contribute to their adoption. Electric vehicles are also increasingly utilizing ceramic capacitors because they can tolerate the high temperature required by control circuits.



Consumer electronics and appliances sales increased by 23.5% in the third quarter of FY21, according to the Retailers Association of India (RAI). This resulted in India's electronic hardware production increasing from US$72.38 billion in FY19 to US$89.38 billion in FY20. By FY24, India is expected to have a demand for $400 billion in electronic hardware. China had also unveiled a three-year electronics development plan in January 2021, under which the country enhanced its supply-chain efficiency, and aimed to achieve technological advancement in areas, that include sensors, circuits, and other electronic components.



Expansion of 5G Infrastructure.



The ceramic capacitors market is greatly impacted by the development of 5G infrastructure, which is essential to meeting the needs and advancing the capabilities of next-generation telecommunications networks. 5G technology requires components to be able to effectively manage larger bandwidth demands due to its higher frequencies; ceramic capacitors become essential components in this regard.

Their efficient operation at high frequencies guarantees the preservation of signal integrity and makes it easier for 5G networks to transmit data quickly and reliably. Furthermore, the ability of ceramic capacitors to be miniaturized becomes especially useful as 5G networks need the deployment of tiny cells and other compact infrastructure components.



MARKET RESTRAINTS:

The fragility of ceramic capacitors is predicted to hamper the market.



Ceramic has some disadvantages such as possible damage and cracking which remain a major challenge in widespread adoption. In addition, ceramic capacitors have a short shelf life which is also a restraining factor. Microphonic noise can be produced by ceramic capacitors when mechanical vibration causes them to pick up vibration. Ceramic layers in capacitors may become uneven with variations in thickness during manufacturing, resulting in deteriorated capacitor performance and premature failure.



The North American ceramic capacitors market is anticipated to grow significantly.



Several significant factors that are indicative of the growing dependence of various sectors on electronic components are driving the ceramic capacitor market in North America. One major driver driving the ceramic capacitor market is the increase in demand for electronics and electrical devices across many industries, including consumer electronics, automotive applications, telecommunications, and industrial sectors.

Ceramic capacitors are becoming necessary in-car electronics to maintain stability and efficiency in electronic circuits as ADAS and electric propulsion systems become increasingly complex features. Furthermore, as 5G infrastructure and the wider telecommunications network continue to grow, so does the need for ceramic capacitors, which are necessary for communication equipment filtering and signal integrity maintenance.

Key Developments:

In October 2023,with the introduction of their LLC series, Murata increased their lead in the production of multi-layer ceramic capacitors for automotive applications. The components come in the first-ever 0.18mm profile package in the world and include a reversed termination for minimal ESL. The components have the lowest footprints on the market, measuring about 0.5 x 1.0 mm for a 1F capacitance.

In September 2023,with a distinctive shape and construction, TDK Corporation increased the number of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) in its CN series. In contrast to traditional soft termination MLCCs, which have resin layers covering every terminal electrode, the new design has resin layers covering only one board mounting side. This reduces electrical resistance by enabling current to flow through the layers.

In April 2023,the Electronic Components Division of Kyocera Corporation created a novel ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with an EIA 0201 size (0.6 mm x 0.3 mm) and the highest*1 capacitance of 10 microfarads in the industry.

