US Social Media Users and Buyers by Generation Report 2024 - Gen Zers Lead the Pack in Social Media Usage, but Some Platforms Are Reaching Saturation

Social media use continues to increase across generations, although some platforms are beginning to experience saturation with Gen Zers. Specific features attracting new users include discussion forums, niche community groups, and social commerce.

Key Question: What social media platforms are generational cohorts using?

Key Stat: US adults ages 18 to 24 spend more than twice as much time on Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok as the total population in 2024.

Here's what's in the full report

3 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

7 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Companies Featured

Facebook

Instagram

Pinterest

Reddit

Snapchat

TikTok

YouTube

Key Topics Covered:

Social media usage is still rising across generations

Social media users of all ages are adapting to new features

Charts in This Report

Average Daily Time Spent With Social Networks by US Adults, by Age, 2024

Penetration of Top US Social Network and Digital Video Platforms, by Generation, 2024 (% of population)

YouTube Beats Major Social Media Platforms Among Children Under 12 (digital video/social network user % of US population ages 0-11, by platform, 2024)

US Facebook Buyers Who Made a Purchase From Facebook Marketplace in the Past 12 Months, by Generation, March 2024 (% of respondents in each group)

US X (Formerly Twitter) User Share, by Generation, 2022-2026 (% of total)

Reddit Adoption Is Increasing Across Generations, Particularly Among Gen Zers (millions of US Reddit users, by generation, 2024-2028)

Pinterest Use Is Growing Fastest Among Gen Zers (millions of US Pinterest users, by generation, 2024)

