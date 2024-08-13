Germany Probiotics Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029 Featuring ADM, Yakult, Activia, Pepsico, Ehrmann, BioGaia, OMNi-BiOTiC, SymbioPharm, and Evonik

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Probiotics Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Germany probiotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% over the forecast period, from US$2.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$3.28 billion by 2029.

Food supplements are one of the major sources of probiotics in Germany. With growing chronic diseases and increasing sedentary lifestyles, individuals are becoming more aware of the benefits of such supplements. This is one of the major factors driving the German probiotic market. Although increasing research, investment, and health awareness are projected to expand in the future, the cost of research and development remains a key barrier for this industry.







Functional food and beverages (F&B) form an integral part of the daily diet intake owing to the various health benefits offered by the products that prevent chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and diabetes. The German population is looking for F&B products that not only satisfy their hunger and thirst but also offer nutritional and antioxidant benefits that assist in maintaining bodily homeostasis. With the growing chronic disease prevalence, especially in males, the demand for functional food & beverage is also projected to grow.



According to the data provided by the Federal Statistical Office, in 2022, chronic Ischaemic heart disease was the leading cause of death in males in Germany, with the death count reaching up to 42,900. Moreover, the same source stated that deaths caused by acute myocardial infarction and other chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases stood at 27,800 and 17,000, respectively.



The animal segment is predicted to contribute significantly to market growth.



The German probiotics market for animals is projected to show significant growth owing to the large number of pets and the increasing growth rate of pet adoption. Approx. 50% of the households in Germany have pets. Additionally, the rising pet ownership in the country will propel the advancement of probiotics in animal nutrition.

For instance, as per the Central Association of Zoological Specialist Companies (ZZF), there were around 34.3 million cats, dogs, and other pet birds in German households. Further, according to the estimates from the Industrial Association of Pet Care Producers (IVH), the sales of pet food increased to around US$3.6 billion in 2021, mainly comprising dog and cat food.



Additionally, innovations and pet food catalog expansions by major players in Germany are further anticipated to propel the overall probiotics market growth under the animal division. For instance, MERA produces 60 thousand tons of premium food products for dogs and cats, as mentioned on the company's website.



Furthermore, the key development by major players will bring innovative products for animal nutrition to the country. For instance, in 2023, Evonik, headquartered in Germany, announced its wide portfolio of gut health solutions based on probiotics for Poultry, swine, and aquaculture. This also encompasses the company's expansion of production capacity in Spain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 73 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Germany



Companies Featured

ADM

Yakult

Activia (Danone)

Pepsico

Ehrmann

BioGaia

OMNi-BiOTiC

SymbioPharm

Evonik

Market Segmentation:



By Application

Functional Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

By End-User

Human

Animal

By Ingredient

Bacteria

Lactobacilli

Bifidobacterium

Streptococcus thermophilus

Yeast

Saccharomyces boulardii

Others

By Function

Regular

Preventative Healthcare

Therapeutic

By Type

Lactobacillus

Streptococcus

Bifidobacterium

Spore Formers

Others

By Form

Liquid

Dry

By Province

Berlin

Hamberg

Bavaria

Others

