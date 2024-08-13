Germany and France Smart Greenhouse Market Forecasts 2024-2029: Rising Export Demands, Soil Erosion Concerns, & Increased Sustainability and Productivity Propels Growth

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany and France Smart Greenhouse Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The German and France smart greenhouse market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.54% during the forecast period (2024-2029)

A smart greenhouse refers to a greenhouse that is equipped with various types of sensors and other equipment that further help boost the production volume of agricultural products. In these types of greenhouses, sensors, like temperature, humidity, and light sensors, are installed, which automatically maintain the desired or optimum environment of the greenhouse, increasing the productivity of the greenhouse and offering efficient operations.



The increase in the agricultural exports of the nations is also expected to boost the market demand for smart greenhouses. This greenhouse offers the producers increased efficiency. The increase in the food and vegetable exports of France and Germany boosted the demand for agricultural products in these nations. The vegetable and foodstuff exports of France reached about US$ 67.7 billion in 2022, whereas the exports of the same category by Germany also reached about US$ 67.6 billion in the same year.



The German and France smart greenhouse market is estimated to grow at a moderate rate. With limited arable land available for agriculture and growing urbanization, utilizing greenhouses is a reasonable alternative and is expected to propel the market growth in the projected period. Moreover, the higher yields provided by smart greenhouses compared to traditional open-field farming, as well as technological advancements, are further boosting the market for smart greenhouses in Germany and France.



Increasing demand for agricultural products in the nations is anticipated to propel market growth.



One of the major drivers for the increase in the market demand for smart greenhouses in the German and French markets is the increasing demand for agricultural and plant-based products. Germany and France are among the global leaders in the consumption of plant-based products and other agricultural products. The smart greenhouse allows the producers to increase the production efficiency of the greenhouse and also helps to improve the quantity and quality of the produce, like fruits, vegetables, and flowers, among others.



Germany and France are among the top exporters of fruit and vegetable products in the European regions. The increase in the production of agricultural products in these nations is anticipated to boost the demand for smart greenhouses in the market. The German market exported vegetable products worth about US$16.8 billion in 2021, which grew to about US$17.3 billion in 2022. Similarly, France's vegetable exports in 2021 were about US$18.8 billion in 2021, which expanded to about US$23.2 billion in 2022.



Rising instances of soil erosion further propel market growth by encouraging farmers to adopt advanced agricultural practices in the long term.



Involvement of higher costs for deployment of smart greenhouse systems is anticipated to hamper market growth.



With the inclusion of a number of high-cost systems such as LED grow lights, HVAC systems, and sensors, among others, the overall cost of deployment for smart greenhouse systems increases multifold, thereby restricting its reach in European nations. Among all other types of lighting, the LED Grow light accounts for the most expensive one, thereby this results in the delay of incorporation of LED technology in the lighting of greenhouses. Additionally, greenhouses also include expenditures on equipment, infrastructure, labor, and raw materials, among others.



The commercial greenhouses segment is anticipated to propel market growth.



One of the major reasons for the increase in smart greenhouses in countries like Germany and France is the rising population. For instance, according to the Statistisches Bundesamt (Destatis), from 2021 to 2022, the German population grew by 1.3%, and an additional 11,22,000 people were added to the country. Similarly, in France, the population in 2020 was 6,75,71,107, which increased to 6,79,71,311. As the population grows in this country, the demand for food is expected to grow. As smart greenhouses can provide greater output in lesser areas, the demand for such a solution is expected to boost market growth.



Additionally, arable land is decreasing rapidly in both countries. With decreasing arable land, people are looking for solutions that can produce more in less area. For instance, according to Statistisches Bundesamt (Destatis), in 2019, the total arable land was 11,713.7 acreages in 1,000 Hectare (ha), which reduced to 11,681.4 acreages in 1,000 Hectare (ha) in 2023. Hence, increasing urbanization and a rising population per hectare are expected to propel the market for commercial greenhouses in Germany and France.



The software segment is anticipated to propel market growth.



The upcoming innovations for advanced data-driven greenhouse monitoring, coupled with integration with IoT, will enable companies to get unique insights related to several crops. Further, it will also result in an automation system bringing high efficiency and productivity. Further, tracking based on essential parameters such as temperature, humidity, and soil moisture-related conditions will result in more advanced software technology for smart greenhouse systems.

For instance, vision03 technology provided by Yanmar across European countries such as Germany and France, among others, includes data storage for a greenhouse system on a cloud. Moreover, all data is automatically collected in real-time through a wireless network. Moreover, the company also promoted its research initiative through its bio innovation center to facilitate the growth of crops and enhance the quality of seedlings, among others.



Germany and France Smart Greenhouse Key Market Developments:

As companies recognize the potential of commercial greenhouses, they are trying to launch new methods of cultivating with this kind of farming. For instance, Les Serres D'Isigny started growing tomatoes in 2020 in Normandy, France. In Phase 1, the company cultivated 80,000 square meters of 8 hectares, and as the greenhouse helps in producing crops all year round, the company produces tomatoes all year round. As the output increased, the company added 4 more hectares for greenhouse production in February 2023.

Germany and France Smart Greenhouse Key Market Players:

DEL-KO GmbH, the company's brand GoLeaf, provides lighting solutions for professional greenhouses, industrial plants, domestic herbs, and microgreens. GoLeaf is backed by research by Osram Semiconductors and various renowned universities.

Netafim, a global leader in precision irrigation solutions, significantly influences the Spanish commercial greenhouse market through advanced irrigation technologies.

SANSI Lighting provides LED lighting solutions for vertical farming and greenhouses. The company's mission is to provide customary solutions for every customer need and comprehensively integrate product design, production, sales, and installation.

Competitive Environment and Analysis

Major Players and Strategy Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

Competitive Dashboard

Companies Featured

DEL-KO GmbH

Escarda Technologies

NETAFIM

Agrotek

SANSI Lighting

Mars Hydro

Conviron

Distrelec Deutschland GmbH

By Components

LED grow lights

Valves and pumps

Sensors and control systems

HVAC systems

Others

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-User

Commercial Greenhouses

Research Institutions

Others

By Region

Germany

Berlin

Hamburg

Bremen

France

Paris

Versailles

Toulouse

Others

