US Hispanic Consumer Media Habits 2024: Above-Average Streaming and Social Media Use Offer a Direct Path for Advertisers

Growing buying power among US Hispanic consumers makes them a prime market for advertisers. This report examines Hispanic consumers' top media habits and platforms to better understand where and how to reach this diverse population.

Key Question: What are the leading media preferences among US Hispanic consumers?

Key Stat: Hispanic consumers will have a higher adoption rate than the total US population on seven of the eight social media platforms we forecast in 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

The US Hispanic population is young, diverse, and building its economic power

Hispanic consumers are one of the most digitally active groups in the US

The best way to reach Hispanic audiences is to recognize and celebrate their differences

Charts in This Report

Hispanic Users Have a Higher Adoption Rate Than the Total Population on Most Leading Platforms (% of US Hispanic vs. total population, 2024)

Leading and Emerging States with High Hispanic Buying Power

US Buying Power, by Hispanic Ethnicity, 2021

US Hispanic Population, by Generation, 2024 (% of total Hispanic population)

Share of Time Spent With Connected TV (CTV) Among US Hispanic vs. Total Adults, by Age, Q1 2023 (% of total)

Share of Time Spent With TV/Streaming Platforms Among US Hispanic Adults, July 2023 (% of total)

Top 10 US Hispanic TV Networks, by Average Audience, Jan-Sep 2022

US Teens Who Use Leading Social Media Platforms Almost Constantly, by Race/Ethnicity, Oct 2023 (% of respondents in each group)

Share of Total US Users on Select Digital Platforms, by Race/Ethnicity, 2024 (% of total)

Streaming Services Radio Listeners in North America Subscribe to, by Race/Ethnicity, Feb 2023 (% of respondents in each group)

