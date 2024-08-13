Air Quality Control Systems Market Size Projected to Grow $150.7 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Air Quality Control Systems Market size is expected to grow from USD 107.4 billion in 2024 to USD 150.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Major trends in the air quality control systems market include technological advancements, integration of IoT and AI for real-time monitoring, and increasing focus on sustainability and green solutions. These trends enhance the demand for advanced air quality control systems, fostering innovation and expanding market applications across industries, thereby driving market growth. The demand for air quality control systems is on the rise due to various factors.

The demand for air quality control systems is growing globally due to increasing health concerns and awareness of the adverse effects of air pollution on human health. Rapid industrialization and urbanization contribute to rising emissions from factories and vehicles, exacerbating air pollution. Governments are implementing stricter regulations to reduce pollution levels, driving the need for advanced air purification and filtration technologies. Additionally, public demand for cleaner air and real-time pollution monitoring is fueling market growth, as people become more aware of the long-term benefits of improved air quality.

Air Quality Control Systems Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 150.7 billion by 2029 Growth Rate 7.0% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Air Quality Control Systems Market by pollutant type, technology, product type, end user, and region. Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of innovative emission control technologies Key Market Drivers Increasing greenhouse gas emissions to promote air quality control systems

Industrial segment is the largest segment of the air quality control system market

The industrial sector is poised to dominate the air quality control systems market due to several reasons. Expansion in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, construction, power generation, and chemical production significantly contributes to air pollution. This heightened industrial activity necessitates robust air pollution control measures to comply with stringent regulations and address growing public health concerns. Consequently, the demand for air quality control systems, including pollution monitoring and mitigation solutions, is expected to be highest in the industrial segment, reflecting the industry's crucial role in environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance.

Air Quality Control Systems Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing concentration of greenhouse gases in atmosphere Growing funding to improve air quality Government-led initiatives to monitor air pollution Favorable public—private initiatives to conserve environment

Restraints:

Shift toward renewable energy sources High cost of air quality control systems Low awareness of indoor air pollution

Opportunities:

Development of innovative emission control technologies

Challenges:

Reluctance among developing countries to adopt pollution-control measures

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Air Quality Control Systems Industry

The Air Quality Control System market has been segmented by region into Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. In the region, the AQCS market is expanding in Asia Pacific because of the region's rapid economic expansion, growing industrialization, and strong emphasis on the use of renewable energy. With their aggressive clean energy goals, nations like China, India, and Japan are driving the market and creating demand for AQCS for emission control activities. The region's supremacy is a result of rapid urbanisation, rising electrification, and government measures encouraging sustainable technologies. Demand for AQCS Installation is also fueled by Asia Pacific's expanding Industrial sector. The region is positioned as a key player in the global AQCS market thanks to its aggressive dedication to green energy solutions.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Air Quality Control Systems Companies include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), GE Vernova Inc (US), GEA (Germany), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan) and Donaldson Company, Inc. (US).

