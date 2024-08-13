Used Cooking Oil Market to Reach $11.8 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Used Cooking Oil Market by Source (Househel Sector and Commercial Sector), and Application (Biodiesel, Oleo Chemicals, Animal Feed and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the used cooking oil market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $11.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A03161

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in awareness of environmental sustainability drives interest in recycling resources such as cooking oil, reducing waste and promoting circular economy principles. Concurrently, the demand for biodiesel as a renewable energy source has surged, with recycled cooking oil serving as a crucial feedstock owing to its environmental benefits and potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Government regulations mandating the use of renewable fuels further boost the market growth by creating a stable demand for biodiesel, encouraging industries to recycle and repurpose used cooking oil. Technological advancements in recycling processes have also improved efficiency and lowered costs, making it economically feasible to convert used cooking oil into valuable products like biodiesel, thereby promoting the expansion of the used cooking oil market on a global scale.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6.4 Billion Market Size in 2033 $11.8 Billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 298 Segments Covered Source, Application, And Region. Drivers Increase In The Use Of UCO As Raw Material In Biodiesel Wide Application Of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Low Cost Of Production As Compared To Vegetable Oils Opportunities Various Initiatives Are Taken By The Government Increase In Adoption of Used Cooking Oil In The Oleo Chemical Industry Restraints Increase In The Theft of Used Cooking Oil

The commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on type, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023. The rise in the number of food & service industries and hotels results in huge production of used cooking oil globally, which is collected in bulk quantity by the suppliers. In addition, the efforts taken by the used cooking oil suppliers for making an organized collection of used cooking oil along with providing containers to the restaurants for collecting used cooking oil contribute toward the growth of the used cooking oil market opportunities.

Procure Complete Report (298 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/used-cooking-oil-market

The Oleo chemicals segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on application, the oleo chemicals segment held the highest market share in 2023. Oleochemicals, derived from fats and oils, are integral to numerous industries, including personal care, detergents, lubricants, and biodiesel production, which has driven the demand for this segment. The increase in demand for sustainable and biodegradable products has boosted the growth of oleochemicals as eco-friendly alternatives to petrochemicals in the used cooking oil industry. Used cooking oil is a cost-effective and readily available raw material for producing oleochemicals, which has made it economically advantageous. In addition, stringent environmental regulations and growth in consumer awareness about sustainability have driven the adoption of oleochemicals. These factors collectively contribute to the dominant market share of the oleochemicals segment in the global used cooking oil market.

Europe held the highest market share in 2023

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. The European Union's Renewable Energy Directive promotes the use of renewable fuels, including biodiesel made from used cooking oil, incentivizing its collection and recycling. The strong focus on sustainability and circular economy principles in Europe further encourages the repurposing of waste materials such as used cooking oil into valuable resources. The region benefits from a well-developed infrastructure for collecting and processing used cooking oil, facilitating biodiesel production. Moreover, using waste oils reduces reliance on food crops for biofuels, addressing concerns about food security and land use. Europe's high population density enhances the efficiency of collection efforts, while public awareness and environmental consciousness contribute to increased participation in recycling programs for used cooking oil.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A03161

Players: -

ARROW OILS LTD.

Baker Commodities Inc.

Oz Oils Pty Ltd.

Grand Natural Inc.

Waste Oil Recyclers, Inc.

Quatra

Brocklesby Limited.

Valley Proteins, Inc.

Greasecycle LLC

Olleco Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global used cooking oil market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Dev

In June 2023, ORLEN Unipetrol partnered with Czech Technical University in Prague and the Czech University of Life Sciences to launch a pilot project for cooking oil collection, which aims to examine the recycling options of the product and its effective conversion into biofuel and petrochemicals.

In November 2022, Neste produced from leftover raw materials, agreed to acquire the UCO collection and aggregation business and related assets in the U.S. from Crimson Renewable Energy Holdings, LLC to strengthen the presence and operations of Neste in the U.S.

In January 2020, BioD Energy, an Indian biodiesel producer, announced to start two new biodiesel processing plants to manufacture biodiesel by utilizing this waste oil.

Trending Reports in Industry:

Cooking Oils and Fats Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2022-2031

Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2023-2032

Cooking Oil Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Soy Oil and Palm Oil Market Size, Share Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-8007925285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages