Natural Language Generation (NLG) Markets, 2024-2034: Leading Companies Like OpenAI and Google Pave the Way for Expansion

The market is evaluated at a valuation of $1.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.20% to reach $6.86 billion by 2034. The natural language generation (NLG) market is undergoing significant growth, propelled by various key factors and market drivers.



A primary driver for this growth is the increasing integration of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. These technologies enhance the NLG capabilities, enabling the creation of more sophisticated, contextually aware textual content directly from data.

This transformation is further fueled by the growing demand across various industries such as finance, healthcare, and media for automating content production, which not only speeds up the process but also reduces costs and improves accuracy. As companies continue to recognize the benefits of automated insights and report generation, the adoption of NLG solutions is expected to accelerate, reshaping how businesses interact with data and derive value from it.



Another driving factor contributing to the growth of the NLG market is the rising need for personalized and targeted communication. With consumers increasingly expecting tailored experiences across various touchpoints, businesses are leveraging NLG to generate customized content at scale. This enables companies to engage their audience more effectively, delivering messages that resonate with individual preferences and behaviors.



Furthermore, in terms of major leading companies driving innovation in the NLG space, stalwarts such as OpenAI, Arria NLG, and Narrative Science continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with automated content generation. These companies invest heavily in research and development to enhance the capabilities of NLG systems, making them more intuitive, adaptable, and capable of understanding nuanced contexts. Additionally, tech giants including Google, Microsoft, and IBM are integrating NLG functionalities into their broader suite of AI-powered services, democratizing access to advanced language generation capabilities for businesses of all sizes.



Overall, the NLG market's remarkable growth trajectory is propelled by a convergence of factors, including advancements in AI and machine learning technologies, increasing demand for automated content production across industries, the need for personalized communication, and the growing importance of extracting insights from big data. With leading companies driving innovation and adoption, NLG is poised to revolutionize how businesses interact with data and leverage the power of language to drive value and competitive advantage.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2. Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Customer Experience Management

2.3.2 Fraud Detection and Anti-money Laundering

2.3.3 Risk and Compliance Management

2.3.4 Performance Management

2.3.5 Predictive Maintenance

2.3.6 Others (Weather Forecasting and Forensics)

2.4 Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Industries)

2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

2.4.2 Retail and eCommerce

2.4.3 Government and Defense

2.4.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

2.4.5 Manufacturing

2.4.6 Energy and Utilities

2.4.7 Telecom and IT

2.4.8 Media and Entertainment

2.4.9 Others (Research, Travel, Hospitality, and Real Estate)

2.5 Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Business Function)

2.5.1 Finance

2.5.2 Legal

2.5.3 Operations

2.5.4 HR

2.5.5 Marketing and Sales



3. Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Products)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Component)

3.3.1 Software

3.3.2 Services

3.3.2.1 Managed Services

3.3.2.2 Professional Services

3.3.2.2.1 Consulting Services

3.3.2.2.2 Training and Support

3.4 Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Technology)

3.4.1 Rule-Based NLG

3.4.2 Statistical NLG

3.4.3 Hybrid NLG

3.5 Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Deployment Model)

3.5.1 On-Premises

3.5.2 Cloud

3.6 Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Organization Size)

3.6.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSE)

3.6.2 Large Enterprises



4. Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Region)

4.1 Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market (by Region)

4.1.1 Regional Overview

4.1.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.1.3 Factors Challenging the Market



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share



6. Research Methodology

