Metagenomics Market Research 2023-2033: Opportunities in Microplastic Remediation, Increasing Collaborations and Partnerships Among Key Players

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metagenomics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Workflow, Technology, Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metagenomics market was valued at $1.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $9.28 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.90% between 2024 and 2033

The base year considered for the calculation of the market size is 2023. A historical year analysis has been done for the period FY2019-FY2022. The market size has been estimated for FY2023 and projected for the period FY2024-FY2033. Revenues of the companies have been referenced from their annual reports for FY2022 and FY2023.

The metagenomics market has experienced significant growth as it explores the vast array of microbial communities that cannot be cultured in the lab. Metagenomics, a field that employs genomic analysis tools to study microbial genomes directly from environmental samples, has revolutionized our understanding of microbial diversity and functionality.

This market is driven by advancements in sequencing technologies, increasing awareness of microbial influence on health, and the application of metagenomics in various sectors such as agriculture, biotechnology, and environmental restoration. The surge in demand for personalized medicine and the need for novel antibiotics and enzymes are further propelling the market forward, making metagenomics an invaluable resource in both scientific research and commercial applications.

The North America segment is positioned to hold a significant share in the global metagenomics market for several compelling reasons. The North America segment is poised to command a substantial share of the global metagenomics market due to various compelling factors. With a robust infrastructure for research and development, coupled with significant investments in biotechnology and life sciences, North America stands at the forefront of metagenomics innovation.

Moreover, the region boasts a concentration of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, fostering collaborations and partnerships that drive advancements in metagenomic technologies and applications. Additionally, the growing awareness of the role of microbial communities in human health and the environment has spurred increased research funding and initiatives in North America, further propelling the growth of the metagenomics market in the region.

Market Introduction

The global metagenomics market is rapidly expanding, fueled by the convergence of technological advancements in genetic sequencing and a growing recognition of the microbial world's impact on health and the environment. This market leverages the power of metagenomics to decode genetic material from microbial communities directly extracted from environmental samples, bypassing traditional culturing methods.

Key drivers include the rising demand for improved diagnostic techniques, the exploration of microbial functions in bioremediation, and the agricultural sector's push for sustainable practices. With its applications spanning from medical research to environmental science and agriculture, the global metagenomics market is poised to address some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare, sustainability, and bio innovation.

Additionally, in agriculture, it enhances soil health analysis and crop yield predictions, contributing to sustainable farming practices. The biotechnology field also benefits significantly, as metagenomics facilitates enzyme discovery and the development of new biochemical processes, which are essential for industrial bioprocessing and bioenergy production. Overall, the expansion of metagenomics is driving innovation across these industries, leading to more sustainable practices and improved health outcomes.

Consumables Segment to Dominate the Metagenomics Market (by Product Type)



The consumables segment is poised to dominate the metagenomics market by product type, reflecting its critical role in the array of metagenomic workflows and processes. Consumables, including reagents, kits, and other disposable components, are essential for extracting, sequencing, and analysing genetic material from environmental samples. Their high usage rate and the need for regular replenishment drive their demand, making them a continual source of revenue for companies in the field.

The segment's growth is bolstered by the increasing number of metagenomic studies aimed at understanding microbial diversity and function across various applications in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental science. As next generation sequencing technologies advance and become more accessible, the demand for these consumables is expected to surge, further cementing their leading position in the market.

Sample Preparation (Pre-Sequencing) Segment to Dominate the Metagenomics Market (by Workflow)



The sample preparation (pre-sequencing) segment is expected to dominate the metagenomics market by workflow, underscoring its pivotal role in the success of metagenomic analyses. This segment involves critical steps such as the extraction of DNA from diverse and often challenging environmental samples, which is fundamental to the integrity of the subsequent sequencing and analysis.

The precision and quality of sample preparation directly influence the accuracy and reliability of metagenomics data, making it a crucial area of investment for researchers and companies alike. With the expanding scope of metagenomics applications in complex environments like oceanic and soil microbiomes, the demand for robust and efficient pre-sequencing technologies is increasing. This trend is driving innovations and improvements in sample preparation kits and protocols, ensuring that this segment maintains its dominant position in the workflow of the metagenomics market.

Sequencing by Synthesis Segment to Dominate the Metagenomics Market (by Formulation)



The sequencing by synthesis segment is poised to lead the metagenomics market by formulation, indicating its prominence in the field. This segment involves the use of sequencing technologies that rely on the synthesis of complementary DNA strands during the sequencing process. Its dominance underscores its effectiveness in generating high-quality sequencing data from metagenomic samples.

As the demand for accurate and efficient sequencing methods continues to rise, particularly in the exploration of microbial communities across diverse environments, the sequencing by synthesis segment is expected to maintain its predominant position within the metagenomics market.

Research Application Segment to Dominate the Metagenomics Market (by Application)



The research application segment is anticipated to lead the metagenomics market by application, highlighting its significance in advancing scientific understanding across various fields. This segment encompasses a wide range of research, including studies aimed at elucidating the diversity, function, and interactions of microbial communities in different environments.

Metagenomics plays a pivotal role in addressing critical research questions in areas such as human health, environmental conservation, agriculture, and biotechnology. As the demand for comprehensive insights into microbial ecosystems continues to grow, driven by the need for innovative solutions to global challenges, the Research Application segment is expected to maintain its dominance in driving advancements and discoveries in the metagenomics market.

How can this Report add value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global metagenomics market has been segmented based on various categories, such as product type, workflow, technology, application, and region.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Partnerships, alliances, and business expansions together accounted for the maximum number of key developments of the total developments in the global metagenomics market between January 2021 and April 2024.



Competitive Strategy: Key players are investing heavily in research and development to enhance their product portfolios and develop cutting-edge technologies for sample preparation, sequencing, and analysis. Strategic collaborations with academic institutions, research organizations, and industry partners are also key, facilitating access to diverse datasets and expertise.

Furthermore, companies are focusing on expanding their market presence through geographic expansion and strategic acquisitions to capitalize on emerging opportunities and consolidate their market position.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2110 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $9286.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Ecosystem Overview: Metagenomics Market

Market Drivers

Significant Reduction in Sequencing Costs Leading to an Increase in the Number of Metagenomics Studies

High Incidence of Infectious Diseases

Technological Advancements in Metagenomics

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Expansion into New Application Areas

Increasing Collaborations and Partnerships among Key Players

Market Restraints

Challenge of Securely Storing Vast Volumes of Sequenced Data

Challenges Involved in Data Analysis of Metagenomics Sequencing and Lack of Clear Knowledge

Market Opportunities

Opportunity for Metagenomics in Microplastic Remediation

Focus on Metagenomics Research on Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria and Antibiotic-Resistant Genes

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

Regulatory Landscape

Companies Featured

BGI Genomics

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina, Inc.

MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Revvity, Inc. (PerkinElmer, Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s68z7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment