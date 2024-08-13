Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report 2024: A US$17.08 Billion Market by 2028, Driven by Growing Development of Smart Cities, Booming Digitalization and Growing Penetration of Smart Home Appliances

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market (by Type, Mode of Charging, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to record a value of US$17.08 billion by 2028, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 23.17%, over the period 2024-2028.

Growth in the robotic vacuum cleaner market has accrued due to an upsurge in the working population, surging adoption in the hospitality sector, growing introduction of industrial robots, rising income levels and increasing geriatric population.

However, the growth of the market could be challenged by high initial costs and cost of maintenance of the products, concerns regarding high power consumption & shorter operational period and availability of counterfeit products.

A few notable trends may include accelerating development of smart cities, booming digitalization and growing penetration of smart home appliances.





The global robotic vacuum cleaner market has been segmented on the basis of type, mode of charging, application and end-user. According to type, the market can be bifurcated into cleaning robots, mopping robots and hybrid robots. On the basis of mode of operation, the global robotic vacuum cleaner market can be split into automatic charging and manual charging. Whereas, in terms of application, the market can be categorized into floor, pool and window. Furthermore, the market is divided into residential and commercial, on the basis of end-users.



The fastest growing regional market is Asia due to the increasing the tech-savvy population, growing inclination of people towards automation, owing to the growing popularity of smart homes and smart appliances and presence of the leading market players in the region.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global robotic vacuum cleaner market segmented on the basis of type, mode of charging, application, end-user and region.

The major regional and country markets (Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd. and Neato Robotics, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Navigation of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

1.3 Main Types of Mapping Technology

1.4 Different Kinds of Sensors

1.5 Major Navigation Strategies of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

1.6 Industrial Chain for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

1.7 Advantages of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

1.8 Disadvantages of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Upsurge in Online Penetration

2.2 Rise in Work from Home Trend

2.3 Decline in Industrial Production



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type

3.4 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Mode of Charging

3.5 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Application

3.6 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End-Users

3.7 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Region

3.8 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Volume

3.9 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Volume by Country



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Latin America, Middle East & Africa



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Upsurge in the Working Population

5.1.2 Surging Adoption in Hospitality Sector

5.1.3 Escalating Introduction of Industrial Robots

5.1.4 Rising Income Levels

5.1.5 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Accelerating Development of Smart Cities

5.2.2 Booming Digitalization

5.2.3 Growing Penetration of Smart Home Appliances

5.2.4 Inclusion of Air Filters in Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Initial Cost and Cost of Maintenance of the Product

5.3.2 Concerns regarding High Power Consumption & Shorter Operational Period

5.3.3 Availability of Counterfeit Products



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.2 Asia-Pacific Market

6.3 North America Market

6.4 Europe, Middle East & Africa Market



7. Company Profiles

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd.

Neato Robotics, Inc.

