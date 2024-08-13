Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 34/2024

13 August 2024

On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme was set to end no later than 12 August 2024.

Today, Netcompany announces the final transactions carried out under the current share buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 7 August 2024 to 12 August 2024:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 07-08-2024 10,309 275.76 2,842,771 08-08-2024 9,163 271.49 2,487,654 09-08-2024 15,000 278.87 4,183,064 12-08-2024 11,302 281.12 3,177,200 Accumulated for the period 45,774 - 12,690,688 Accumulated under the programme 832,470 - 249,989,744

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,733,378 treasury shares corresponding to 3.5% of the total share capital.

