France Data Center Colocation Market Report 2024-2029: Detailed Coverage of 141 Existing Facilities and 16 Upcoming Facilities, Across 40+ Locations

The France Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 900 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.99%.



In France, the average rack power density is currently about 4-5 kW; however, it is expected to reach 6-8 kW by 2029 due to the growing use of big data, IoT, AI, and ML applications, along with the expansion of hyperscalers and cloud operators in the industry.

Furthermore, the region has around 24 submarine cables, connecting the country to major markets such as the UK, the US, Australia, Belgium, India, Egypt, Indonesia, Oman, Morocco, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the UAE.



The demand for colocation services in the France data center colocation market is growing as more local companies store their data within the country. This trend is fueled by increasing concerns over data privacy and sovereignty, leading businesses to prefer domestic data hosting.

Furthermore, several established data center operators, including Digital Realty, Equinix, Telehouse, Global Switch, and DATA4, are building additional facilities. Meanwhile, new players such as CloudHQ, Nation Data Center, and NTT DATA are also entering the French data center colocation market.





WHATS INCLUDED?

Insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size is available in terms of Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy percentage.

Assessment and a snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in France and a comparison between Western European countries.

The study of the existing France data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of France's current and future colocation demand by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France

Facilities Covered (Existing): 141

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16

Coverage: 40+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in France

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

This report analyzes the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the French data center colocation market. Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

Digital Realty

DATA4

CyrusOne

Thesee DataCenter

Equinix

Telehouse

Global Switch

Scaleway

SFR Business

Orange Business Services

Etix Everywhere

nLighten

Jaguar Network

Sungard Availability Services

Colt Data Centre Services

Free Pro

Other Companies

New Operators

Blue Data Centers

CloudHQ

Nation Data Center

NTT DATA

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in France?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in France by 2029?

What factors are driving the France data center colocation market?

Who are the new entrants in the French data center industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 58 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $900 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1350 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered France





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Analyst



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. Western Europe vs France Colocation Market Comparison



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in France

8.2. Sustainability Status in France

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in France

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators



12. Quantitative Summary



