Boshhh Mobile Secures £1 Million in Seed Funding

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manchester-based Boshhh Mobile has successfully secured £1m in seed funding to further its mission of providing credit-building mobile phone services.



This significant financial boost solidifies Boshhh's position as a pioneering credit-building mobile network. In partnership with Equifax, Boshhh has already helped countless individuals boost their credit scores and achieve financial goals.

Lewis Camilleri, Founder and CEO of Boshhh, said: “Securing this seed funding is a significant milestone for Boshhh.

“More and more people need help with their credit scores, with over 5 million people having no credit history at all.

“Since we started, we’ve helped our customers learn about credit, become recognised by credit agencies, and improve their scores. Most of our users have seen their credit scores go up by an average of 140 points which is amazing and has a massively positive impact for them.”

This funding coincides with Boshhh’s launch into Poland, as the business has begun further expansions across Europe into countries such as Romania and Germany alongside implementing further improvements to the UK infrastructure.

Boshhh, which provides phone contracts for bad credit scores, has also unveiled a comprehensive suite of consumer-centric products, introducing the latest iteration of its Boshhh App, Boshhh Perks, which offers high street rewards for customers, and a bespoke Boshhh Business arm.

Boshhh has enhanced its customer support services due to increased tech investments to its UK hub enabling it to be more comprehensive and user-friendly.

Camilleri added: “The investment has enabled us to extend our offering for our consumers as well as scaling the business up with the introduction of new technological enhancements. These enhancements have also allowed us to introduce the business arm of Boshhh ahead of our initial roadmap, and we can now seamlessly integrate partners at scale across the UK and EU.”

The £1 million investment will significantly boost Boshhh’s mission to create positive social impact across the UK and beyond, by helping consumers build their credit scores through their mobile phone SIM. This funding with further support Boshhh’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles by expanding its efforts in these areas, ensuring its growth is responsible and impactful. By increasing our investment in ESG initiatives, it reinforces Boshhh’s commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility which is integral to its long-term plans.