Kimco Realty® Reaches Full Allocation on $500M Green Bond

JERICHO, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the United States, today announced the publication of its fourth Green Bond Report, outlining the use of the net proceeds and the associated estimated environmental impact of the company’s inaugural green bond, issued in July of 2020. The $493.7 million in net proceeds from the green bond issuance were fully allocated to finance Eligible Green Projects, as defined by Kimco’s Green Bond Framework.

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved full allocation of our inaugural green bond – an achievement which demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth and prudent financial management. By investing in projects such as green buildings, renewable energy, and sustainable water and energy projects, we are not only enhancing the value of our assets but also delivering long-term benefits to our investors and communities,” said Kimco Executive Vice President and CFO Glenn G. Cohen.

This milestone marks the early achievement of one of Kimco’s long-term public goals. Per Kimco’s Green Bond Framework, Eligible Green Projects include Renewable Energy projects, Green Buildings, Energy Efficiency projects and Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management projects. Green bond proceeds allocated in the most recent year include The Milton, Kimco’s LEED Silver certified residential tower at Pentagon Centre in Arlington, Virginia.

Additional Eligible Green Projects funded to date that contributed to the full allocation include:

Renewable Energy Projects – Acquisition of a 988.8 kW Solar Renewable Energy Project at Carmans Plaza in Massapequa, New York, estimated to produce approximately 1.2 Gigawatt hours of renewable energy annually, with an estimated annual Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions savings of 678 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e).

Green Buildings – Funding/Acquisition of LEED Silver certified projects including The Milton and The Witmer ® residential towers at Pentagon Centre in Arlington, Virginia and the West Alex mixed-use building in Alexandria, Virginia. Green bond proceeds were also allocated towards the acquisition of 19 ENERGY STAR Certified tenant spaces.

residential towers at Pentagon Centre in Arlington, Virginia and the West Alex mixed-use building in Alexandria, Virginia. Green bond proceeds were also allocated towards the acquisition of 19 ENERGY STAR Certified tenant spaces. Energy Efficiency Projects – Energy Efficiency projects at 129 properties, resulting in an estimated total GHG savings of 7,500 MTCO2e (based on estimated emissions associated with usage one year after project completion compared to one year prior).

Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management projects – Projects at 46 properties, including the installation of a stormwater management system for flood protection and mitigation. The sustainable water projects resulted in an estimated average water efficiency gain of more than 35 percent. A stormwater management system for flood protection and mitigation at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, Florida exceeded requirements for the LEED Rainwater Management Standard and is designed to withstand a 100-year, 72-hour storm event.

Additional information on Kimco’s industry leading corporate responsibility initiatives and its publicly stated goals can be found in the company’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report.

