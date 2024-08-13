Broadwind Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

CICERO, Ill., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the second quarter 2024.



SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Total revenue of $36.5 million

Net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share

Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million, or 10.0% of total revenue

Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of 1.1x as of June 30, 2024

Broadwind reported second quarter net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, versus $1.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $3.6 million in the second quarter compared to $5.4 million in the prior-year period. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, please see the appendix of this release.

Second quarter results benefited from a higher value sales mix, strong operational execution, and improved manufacturing efficiency, offset by broad softness in onshore wind, oil & gas and industrial demand. While revenue declined by more than 28% on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter, the Company effectively managed its operating leverage, resulting in a modest decline in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin, compared to the prior year period.

Second quarter orders declined compared to the prior year period due to a pause in demand across most of our verticals. Total backlog was $139.1 million as of June 30, 2024, while the book-to-bill ratio was 0.5x for the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, Broadwind had total cash on hand and availability under the Company’s credit facility of $18.4 million, versus $22.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“We continued to successfully navigate the ongoing transitional period for onshore wind demand by investing in technology, expanding within high-growth energy transition market adjacencies and driving improved productivity across our manufacturing footprint, resulting in continued operating leverage improvements during the quarter,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “While our second quarter wind and oil & gas revenues were pressured, wind OEM customer outlooks are improving and order indication activity is accelerating in our non-wind markets, pointing toward improved order activity going into 2025.”

“Based on customer feedback, we believe that the trough in onshore wind demand is largely behind us, reinforcing our continued expectations for a meaningful improvement in demand through 2025 and 2026,” continued Blashford. “Our current focus on operational efficiency and expansion into higher growth energy transition market adjacencies, better positions us to benefit from attractive multi-year secular demand trends within energy transition and deliver above market-growth through the cycle.”

“While new order activity softened across our three segments, new order demand within mining and industrial markets accelerated this quarter,” continued Blashford. “We have been focused on improving our relationships with new and existing customers, which resulted in targeted new customer project wins during the quarter. Going forward, we will continue to build on our customer relationships within existing verticals and position for opportunistic expansion into new markets, such as aerospace and defense” stated Blashford.

“Our focus on operational efficiency and fixed cost management allowed us to deliver non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%, despite lower revenues,” stated Blashford. “In combination, these actions have contributed more than $4 million in annualized cost savings beginning in the first quarter 2024. At the end of the second quarter, we had $18.4 million of available cash and liquidity to support our operations and continue to prioritize balance sheet discipline ahead of an acceleration in wind demand. As of June 30, 2024, our net leverage was 1.1x, well within our target range of at or below 2.0x.”

“Today, we introduced financial guidance for the third quarter 2024,” concluded Blashford. “While wind tower demand is expected to remain muted over the near-term, we remain pleased with the pace of new order activity and performance within our other, non-wind markets, a dynamic we expect to continue as we move through the balance of 2024.”

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment

Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications, and proprietary industrial processing equipment, to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers, industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures, and compressed natural gas pressure reducing systems.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales declined by 42.2% to $19.6 million in the second quarter 2024, as compared to the prior-year period, primarily driven by a 58.0% decline in towers sections sold. The segment reported operating income of $1.6 million in the second quarter, as compared to operating income of $3.9 million in the prior year period. The segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million in the second quarter, as compared to $5.0 million in the prior-year period.

Gearing Segment

Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing, precision machining and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales declined by 4.8% to $10.5 million in the second quarter 2024, as compared to the prior year period, as growth in wind revenues was more than offset by softness across other markets served. The segment reported operating income of $0.5 million in the second quarter, compared to operating income of $0.3 million in the prior year period. The segment reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the second quarter, versus $1.0 million in the prior-year period.

Industrial Solutions Segment

Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.

Industrial Solutions segment sales increased 3.1% to $6.5 million in the second quarter 2024, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by increased demand for aftermarket gas turbine content. The segment reported operating income of $0.6 million in the second quarter compared to operating income of $0.8 million in the prior year period. The segment reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million in the second quarter, versus $1.0 million in the prior year period.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Today, Broadwind introduced financial guidance for the third quarter 2024. The following financial guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs. All guidance is current as of the time provided and is subject to change.

Third Quarter 2024 $ in Millions Low Mid High Total Revenue $36 $37 $38 Adjusted EBITDA $1.7 $2.1 $2.5

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 938 $ 1,099 Accounts receivable, net 14,172 19,231 AMP credit receivable 1,691 7,051 Contract assets 1,157 1,460 Inventories 38,802 37,405 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,390 3,500 Total current assets 59,150 69,746 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 46,266 47,123 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 14,748 15,593 Intangible assets, net 1,733 2,064 Other assets 636 630 TOTAL ASSETS $ 122,533 $ 135,156 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit and current maturities of long-term debt $ 12,012 $ 5,903 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,098 2,153 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,987 1,851 Accounts payable 15,950 20,728 Accrued liabilities 4,347 6,477 Customer deposits 2,772 16,500 Total current liabilities 39,166 53,612 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 5,945 6,250 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion 3,481 3,372 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 14,872 15,888 Other 17 15 Total long-term liabilities 24,315 25,525 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 22,259,496 and 21,840,301 shares issued as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 22 22 Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (1,842 ) (1,842 ) Additional paid-in capital. 400,377 399,336 Accumulated deficit (339,505 ) (341,497 ) Total stockholders' equity 59,052 56,019 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 122,533 $ 135,156





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 36,452 $ 50,843 $ 74,068 $ 99,716 Cost of sales 30,886 42,510 61,865 84,407 Gross profit 5,566 8,333 12,203 15,309 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 4,143 5,952 8,537 11,478 Intangible amortization 166 165 331 333 Total operating expenses 4,309 6,117 8,868 11,811 Operating income 1,257 2,216 3,335 3,498 OTHER EXPENSE, net: Interest expense, net (726 ) (751 ) (1,258 ) (1,239 ) Other, net 4 (22 ) 7 (24 ) Total other expense, net (722 ) (773 ) (1,251 ) (1,263 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 535 1,443 2,084 2,235 Provision for income taxes 53 28 92 51 NET INCOME $ 482 $ 1,415 $ 1,992 $ 2,184 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC: Net income $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 21,783 21,091 21,689 20,981 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED: Net income $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 22,003 21,409 21,904 21,390





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,992 $ 2,184 Adjustments to reconcile net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,314 3,167 Deferred income taxes 2 (5 ) Share-based compensation 576 409 Allowance for credit losses (2 ) 16 Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan 595 648 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets. (114 ) 48 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,061 (11,794 ) AMP credit receivable 5,360 (6,729 ) Contract assets 302 (273 ) Inventories (1,397 ) (4,293 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,111 147 Accounts payable (4,328 ) 1,776 Accrued liabilities (2,130 ) 1,367 Customer deposits. (13,728 ) (4,190 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities (41 ) 75 Net cash used in operating activities (3,427 ) (17,447 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (2,534 ) (3,977 ) Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment 159 15 Net cash used in investing activities (2,375 ) (3,962 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit, net 5,914 11,991 Proceeds from long-term debt 1,421 618 Payments on long-term debt (681 ) (607 ) Payments on finance leases (883 ) (1,113 ) Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock (130 ) (117 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,641 10,772 NET DECREASE IN CASH (161 ) (10,637 ) CASH beginning of the period 1,099 12,732 CASH end of the period $ 938 $ 2,095





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ORDERS: Heavy Fabrications $ 9,138 $ 12,363 $ 20,359 $ 32,599 Gearing 4,704 5,813 15,150 18,206 Industrial Solutions 4,530 7,185 11,859 14,158 Total orders $ 18,372 $ 25,361 $ 47,368 $ 64,963 REVENUES: Heavy Fabrications $ 19,611 $ 33,944 $ 41,628 $ 65,537 Gearing 10,454 10,977 18,791 22,943 Industrial Solutions 6,463 6,270 14,456 11,692 Corporate and Other (76 ) (348 ) (807 ) (456 ) Total revenues $ 36,452 $ 50,843 $ 74,068 $ 99,716 OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS): Heavy Fabrications $ 1,557 $ 3,867 $ 3,601 $ 6,657 Gearing 482 348 508 929 Industrial Solutions 623 843 2,390 1,465 Corporate and Other (1,405 ) (2,842 ) (3,164 ) (5,553 ) Total operating profit (loss) $ 1,257 $ 2,216 $ 3,335 $ 3,498





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED) Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 482 $ 1,415 $ 1,992 $ 2,184 Interest Expense 726 751 1,258 1,239 Income Tax Provision 53 28 92 51 Depreciation and Amortization 1,718 1,562 3,314 3,167 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 663 567 1,165 1,060 Proxy Contest-Related Expenses - 1,036 (10 ) 1,755 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP). $ 3,642 $ 5,359 $ 7,811 $ 9,456





Heavy Fabrications Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 1,699 $ 3,736 $ 4,287 $ 6,326 Interest Expense 264 137 354 277 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (408 ) (5 ) (1,038 ) 54 Depreciation 1,022 856 1,933 1,714 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 222 241 400 452 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 2,799 $ 4,965 $ 5,936 $ 8,823





Gearing Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 422 $ 273 $ 387 $ 774 Interest Expense 53 67 106 140 Income Tax Provision 7 8 14 15 Depreciation and Amortization 553 556 1,093 1,152 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 128 117 230 233 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,163 $ 1,021 $ 1,830 $ 2,314





Industrial Solutions Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 471 $ 681 $ 2,055 $ 1,210 Interest Expense. 115 128 278 211 Income Tax Provision 35 13 58 21 Depreciation and Amortization. 106 92 205 186 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 76 57 126 101 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 803 $ 971 $ 2,722 $ 1,729



