N-Butyllithium Market is Projected to Reach $293.3 Million by 2034, at 5.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide revenue from the global N-Butyllithium Market size is evaluated to increase from US$ 173.3 million in 2024 to US$ 293.3 million by the end of 2034. The market has been analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.



Increasing usage of n-butyllithium as a polymerization initiator in the manufacturing of elastomers such as polybutadiene or styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) is driving the growth of the market. N-butyllithium is an important organo-lithium compound widely used as a polymerization initiator and as a strong base in organic synthesis. The global n-butyllithium market has witnessed steady growth due to the rising demand from the polymer and pharmaceutical industries.

N-butyllithium finds extensive applications in the anionic polymerization of dienes such as butadiene and isoprene to produce synthetic rubbers and thermoplastic elastomers. It is also employed as a strong base and reactive nucleophile in the synthesis of various organic compounds including pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals.

Key players in the n-butyllithium market include major chemical companies that produce and supply this specialized reagent globally. Stringent safety protocols are followed in its production and handling due to its highly reactive, pyrophoric, and air/moisture-sensitive nature. Market growth is being influenced by factors such as excellent performance of end-use industries, R&D activities, and the development of alternative synthesis routes or catalysts.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global n-butyllithium market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.

The market in North America is forecasted to increase at 5.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is projected to account for 21.7% of the global market share by 2034-end.

Sales of n-butyllithium in Japan are calculated to rise at 4.7% CAGR through 2034.

N-butyllithium use in polymer production is set to be valued at US$ 70.7 million in 2024.

The market in Canada is projected to expand at 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

“Use of n-butyllithium as a strong base and reactive nucleophile in the synthesis of various organic compounds in the chemical industry is also contributing to market growth. Shift toward greener and more sustainable alternatives is prompting research into alternative synthesis routes and catalytic systems,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in N-butyllithium Market:

GanFeng; Gelest; Livent; Albemarle; Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.; Sainor Laboratories; FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation; Apollo Scientific Ltd.

Market Stance:

The n-butyllithium market is competitive due to a large number of companies. Only a few industry players have a high share in the global market. Some of the key n-butyllithium manufacturers are GanFeng, Gelest, Livent, Albemarle, and Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

N-butyllithium application in polymer production has been accounting for a leading market share over the past few years. This is due to n-butyllithium’s exceptional reactivity and ability to facilitate controlled and living anionic polymerization for producing high-performance polymers with specific properties.

N-butyllithium Industry News:

Market leaders in n-butyllithium are making use of their extensive production capacities, extensive worldwide supply chains, and innovative product development. These market players have fierce competition when it comes to things like product quality, cost, and customer support. There are many local and regional rivals in the market, especially in developing nations like China where the demand for n-butyllithium and its derivatives is rising quickly.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the n-butyllithium market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (salt lake brine, lithium ore) and application (polymer production, pharmaceutical formulations, and agrochemical production), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Key Segments of N-butyllithium Market Research

By Type :

Salt Lake Brine

Lithium Ore

By Application :

Polymer Production

Pharmaceutical Formulations

Agrochemical Production



