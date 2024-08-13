CareCloud Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Continued Focus on Profitability and Free Cash Flow

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc . (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s management will conduct a conference call with related slides today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and management’s outlook for the year.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

GAAP net income of $1.7 million, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in Q2 2023

Adjusted net income of $3.0 million, or $0.18 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million, compared to $3.8 million in Q2 2023, an increase of 67%

Revenue of $28.1 million, compared to $29.4 million in Q2 2023

Year-to-date 2024 Highlights

GAAP net income of $1.4 million, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in the same period last year

Adjusted net income of $3.2 million, or $0.20 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million, compared to $8.1 million in the same period last year, an increase of 25%

Free cash flow of $4.9 million, compared to $1.3 million in the same period last year, an increase of 265%

Revenue of $54.1 million, compared to $59.4 million in the same period last year



Recent Operational Highlights

Identified approximately $26 million in annualized expense reductions since the initiative began in October 2023, of which $20 million in cost savings will be realized this year

Reduced our $25 million credit facility balance from $10 million to $2.5 million as of today, representing a drawn balance of only 10% of our line

Announced that Glass Lewis, a leading proxy vote advisory firm, has recommended a “yes” vote on CareCloud’s Series A Preferred Stock Special Proxy



“We have achieved our target of improving profitability as evidenced by the fact that we have paid down our credit facility balance to only $2.5 million as of today – and we expect to further improve profitability and reduce this balance to zero in the months to come,” said A. Hadi Chaudhry, CEO of CareCloud. “Additionally, we have continued to actively expand our use of generative AI, which further drives operating efficiencies as we simultaneously strengthen the foundation of our platform.”

“As a team, we are succeeding at our goal of transforming our cost structure, positioning us to eliminate debt, resume dividends at the appropriate time and invest in CareCloud’s future growth,” said Stephen Snyder, President of CareCloud. “We are pleased to report that we have improved year-over-year free cash flow by 265% and reported our first positive GAAP net income since 2022.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter 2024 was $28.1 million, compared to $29.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Second quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $1.7 million, as compared to a net loss of ($1.8 million) in the same period last year. GAAP net loss was $0.14 per share, based on the net loss attributable to common shareholders, which takes into account the preferred stock dividends earned, whether or not they were declared or paid during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2024 was $6.4 million, or 23% of revenue, compared to $3.8 million in the same period last year.

Norman Roth, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller, commented “this is the first positive GAAP net income and the highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA we have reported in two years. We were able to use the profits and cash flows we generated to reduce the outstanding balance on our Silicon Valley Bank line of credit by 75% since the end of the year. This gives us additional financial flexibility.”

Six Month 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the first six months of 2024 was $54.1 million, compared to $59.4 million in the first six months of 2023.

For the first six months of 2024, the Company’s GAAP net income was $1.4 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.2 million in the first six months of 2023.

During this period, adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million, an increase of $2.0 million from $8.1 million in the same period last year.

Cash Balances and Capital

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $2.6 million of cash. Net working capital was $674,000. During the first six months of 2024, cash flow from operations was approximately $8.3 million, compared to $7.4 million in the same period last year, a 12% increase.

Conference Call Information

CareCloud management will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2024 results. The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at ir.carecloud.com/events . An audio-only option is available by dialing 201-389-0920 and referencing “CareCloud Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.” Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.carecloud.com/events .

A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call at the same link . An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13747693.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we use and discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the condensed consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investor Relations section of our web site at ir.carecloud.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of pandemics on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, manage and keep our information systems secure and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation and generative AI solutions to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com .

CARECLOUD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 2,617 $ 3,331 Accounts receivable - net 13,079 11,888 Contract asset 4,800 5,094 Inventory 497 465 Current assets - related party 16 16 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,907 2,449 Total current assets 23,916 23,243 Property and equipment - net 5,055 5,317 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,732 4,365 Intangible assets - net 21,497 25,074 Goodwill 19,186 19,186 Other assets 624 641 TOTAL ASSETS $ 74,010 $ 77,826 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,448 $ 5,798 Accrued compensation 2,824 3,444 Accrued expenses 6,619 5,065 Operating lease liability (current portion) 1,623 1,888 Deferred revenue (current portion) 1,224 1,380 Notes payable (current portion) 66 292 Dividend payable 5,438 5,433 Total current liabilities 23,242 23,300 Notes payable 33 37 Borrowings under line of credit 5,000 10,000 Operating lease liability 2,101 2,516 Deferred revenue 390 256 Total liabilities 30,766 36,109 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 7,000,000 shares. Series A, issued and outstanding 4,526,231 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Series B, issued and outstanding 1,482,792 and 1,468,792 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 6 6 Common stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 35,000,000 shares. Issued 16,885,986 and 16,620,891 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Outstanding 16,145,187 and 15,880,092 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 120,840 120,706 Accumulated deficit (73,048 ) (74,481 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,909 ) (3,869 ) Less: 740,799 common shares held in treasury, at cost at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (662 ) (662 ) Total shareholders' equity 43,244 41,717 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 74,010 $ 77,826





CARECLOUD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET REVENUE $ 28,090 $ 29,362 $ 54,052 $ 59,363 OPERATING EXPENSES: Direct operating costs 15,242 17,476 30,419 35,583 Selling and marketing 1,664 2,580 3,434 5,192 General and administrative 4,028 5,916 7,749 11,036 Research and development 1,055 1,185 1,968 2,263 Depreciation and amortization 3,714 3,341 7,644 6,379 Net loss on lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs 116 153 438 422 Total operating expenses 25,819 30,651 51,652 60,875 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 2,271 (1,289 ) 2,400 (1,512 ) OTHER: Interest income 24 52 51 72 Interest expense (288 ) (327 ) (653 ) (477 ) Other expense - net (294 ) (186 ) (287 ) (169 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,713 (1,750 ) 1,511 (2,086 ) Income tax provision 39 82 78 147 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,674 $ (1,832 ) $ 1,433 $ (2,233 ) Preferred stock dividend 3,923 3,910 5,235 7,841 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (2,249 ) $ (5,742 ) $ (3,802 ) $ (10,074 ) Net loss per common share: basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted loss per share 16,132,420 15,615,760 16,073,364 15,518,965





CARECLOUD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 1,433 $ (2,233 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,818 6,663 Lease amortization 1,008 1,153 Deferred revenue (22 ) (116 ) Provision for expected credit losses 123 302 Provision for deferred income taxes - 64 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (57 ) 176 Interest accretion 321 325 Stock-based compensation (benefit) expense (443 ) 2,574 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,314 ) 2,267 Contract asset 294 (435 ) Inventory (32 ) (21 ) Other assets (825 ) (318 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 41 (2,993 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,345 7,408 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (425 ) (1,621 ) Capitalized software and other intangible assets (3,046 ) (4,456 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,471 ) (6,077 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Preferred stock dividends paid - (7,780 ) Settlement of tax withholding obligations on stock issued to employees (184 ) (1,166 ) Repayments of notes payable (328 ) (316 ) Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock, net of expenses - 1,437 Proceeds from line of credit - 12,700 Repayment of line of credit (5,000 ) (10,700 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,512 ) (5,825 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (76 ) (139 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH (714 ) (4,633 ) CASH - Beginning of the period 3,331 12,299 CASH - End of the period $ 2,617 $ 7,666 SUPPLEMENTAL NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends declared, not paid $ 5 $ 4,120 Purchase of prepaid insurance with assumption of note $ 96 $ - Reclass of deposits for property and equipment placed in service $ 296 $ - SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes $ 122 $ 111 Interest $ 527 $ 341





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by us to describe our financial results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying performance of our business operations, investors are reminded to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and management may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our “adjusted EBITDA” to our GAAP net income (loss).

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 28,090 $ 29,362 $ 54,052 $ 59,363 GAAP net income (loss) 1,674 (1,832 ) 1,433 (2,233 ) Provision for income taxes 39 82 78 147 Net interest expense 264 275 602 405 Foreign exchange loss / other expense 306 191 301 183 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit), net of restructuring costs 265 1,502 (443 ) 2,574 Depreciation and amortization 3,714 3,341 7,644 6,379 Transaction and integration costs 11 107 23 179 Net loss on lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs 116 153 438 422 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,389 $ 3,819 $ 10,076 $ 8,056





Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income to GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “adjusted operating income” and non-GAAP “adjusted operating margin” to our GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP operating margin.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 28,090 $ 29,362 $ 54,052 $ 59,363 GAAP net income (loss) 1,674 (1,832 ) 1,433 (2,233 ) Provision for income taxes 39 82 78 147 Net interest expense 264 275 602 405 Other expense - net 294 186 287 169 GAAP operating income (loss) 2,271 (1,289 ) 2,400 (1,512 ) GAAP operating margin 8.1 % (4.4 %) 4.4 % (2.5 %) Stock-based compensation expense (benefit), net of restructuring costs 265 1,502 (443 ) 2,574 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 586 1,251 1,426 2,574 Transaction and integration costs 11 107 23 179 Net loss on lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs 116 153 438 422 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 3,249 $ 1,724 $ 3,844 $ 4,237 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 11.6 % 5.9 % 7.1 % 7.1 %





Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “adjusted net income” and non-GAAP “adjusted net income per share” to our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net loss per share.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,674 $ (1,832 ) $ 1,433 $ (2,233 ) Foreign exchange loss / other expense 306 191 301 183 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit), net of restructuring costs 265 1,502 (443 ) 2,574 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 586 1,251 1,426 2,574 Transaction and integration costs 11 107 23 179 Net loss on lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs 116 153 438 422 Income tax provision related to goodwill - 38 - 64 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 2,958 $ 1,410 $ 3,178 $ 3,763 End-of-period shares 16,145,187 15,628,097 16,145,187 15,628,097 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.24





For purposes of determining non-GAAP adjusted net income per share, we used the number of common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders, per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.65 ) Impact of preferred stock dividend 0.24 0.25 0.33 0.51 Net income (loss) per end-of-period share 0.10 (0.12 ) 0.09 (0.14 ) Foreign exchange loss / other expense 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit), net of restructuring costs 0.01 0.10 (0.03 ) 0.16 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.04 0.08 0.09 0.16 Transaction and integration costs 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 Net loss on lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Income tax provision related to goodwill - 0.00 - 0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.24 End-of-period common shares 16,145,187 15,628,097 16,145,187 15,628,097 In-the-money warrants and outstanding unvested RSUs 198,212 605,689 198,212 605,689 Total fully diluted shares 16,343,399 16,233,786 16,343,399 16,233,786 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.23





Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “free cash flow” to our GAAP net cash provided by operating activities.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,345 $ 7,408 Purchases of property and equipment (425 ) (1,621 ) Capitalized software and other intangible assets (3,046 ) (4,456 ) Free cash flow $ 4,874 $ 1,331 Net cash used in investing activities 1 $ (3,471 ) $ (6,077 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (5,512 ) $ (5,825 )

1. Net cash used in investing activities includes purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software and other intangible assets, which are also included in our computation of free cash flow.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management also uses results of operations before such items to evaluate the operating performance of CareCloud and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and non-GAAP adjusted net income to provide an understanding of aspects of operating results before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because this measure excludes non-cash expenses as well as expenses pertaining to investing or financing transactions. Management defines “adjusted EBITDA” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, net interest expense, other (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges and changes in contingent consideration.

Management defines “non-GAAP adjusted operating income” as the sum of GAAP operating income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges and changes in contingent consideration, and “non-GAAP adjusted operating margin” as non-GAAP adjusted operating income divided by net revenue.

Management defines “non-GAAP adjusted net income” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, other (income) expense, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges, changes in contingent consideration, any tax impact related to these preceding items and income tax expense related to goodwill, and “non-GAAP adjusted net income per share” as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period, including the shares which were issued but are subject to forfeiture and considered contingent consideration.

Management considers all of these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business and a good measure of our historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact our overall financial performance.

In addition to items routinely excluded from non-GAAP EBITDA, management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to that excluded item:

Foreign exchange loss / other expense. Other expense is excluded because foreign currency gains and losses and other non-operating expenses are expenditures that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expense is partially outside of our control. Foreign currency gains and losses are based on global market factors which are unrelated to our performance during the period in which the gains and losses are recorded.

Stock-based compensation expense (benefit). Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) is excluded because this is primarily a non-cash expenditure that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expenditure is partially outside of our control because it is based on factors such as stock price, volatility, and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our performance during the period in which the expenses are incurred. Stock-based compensation expense includes cash-settled awards based on changes in the stock price.

Amortization of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. Accordingly, this item is not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.

Transaction costs. Transaction costs are upfront costs related to acquisitions and related transactions, such as brokerage fees, pre-acquisition accounting costs and legal fees, and other upfront costs related to specific transactions. Management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Integration costs. Integration costs are severance payments for certain employees relating to our acquisitions and exit costs related to terminating leases and other contractual agreements. Accordingly, management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Net loss on lease terminations, unoccupied lease charges and restructuring costs. Net loss on lease terminations represents the write-off of leasehold improvements and gains or losses as a result of an early lease termination. Unoccupied lease charges represent the portion of lease and related costs for vacant space not being utilized by the Company. Restructuring costs primarily consist of severance and separation costs associated with the optimization of the Company’s operations and profitability improvements. Management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Income tax provision related to goodwill. Income tax provision resulting from the amortization of goodwill related to our acquisitions represents a charge (benefit) to record the tax effect resulting from amortizing goodwill over 15 years for tax purposes. Goodwill is not amortized for GAAP reporting. Any income tax expense is not anticipated to result in a cash payment.

Free cash flow. Management believes that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net operating results as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.