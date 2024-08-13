KP Tissue Releases Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Solid results driven by strong revenue

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q2 2024 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.7% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q2 2024 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $509.8 million in Q2 2024 compared to $466.3 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $43.5 million or 9.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $65.3 million in Q2 2024, compared to $55.0 million in Q2 2023, an increase of 18.6%.
  • Net income was $10.6 million in Q2 2024 compared to $14.5 million in Q2 2023, a decrease of $3.9 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2024.

“We delivered as per our expectations in the second quarter of 2024 with revenue-driven profitability generating more than $65 million in Adjusted EBITDA,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “In the Consumer segment, we brought added innovation and capacity to the Canadian facial tissue market to build our leadership status with 42.8% share, while maintaining our No. 1 and No. 2 positions in the bathroom tissue and paper towel categories, respectively. We also continued growing our Away-from-Home business on the strength of increased sales and Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year and sequentially. We are pleased with the strong momentum across all our business units, both in Canada and the U.S., despite a labour disruption at our Crabtree, Quebec facility that has since been resolved with a five-year collective bargaining agreement.”

“From a margin management standpoint, we recently announced a pricing increase in our Consumer segment to mitigate escalating pulp prices that are approaching peak levels. This pricing adjustment, along with other productivity initiatives, will ensure we continue to drive profitable growth,” Mr. Bianco concluded.

Outlook for Q3 2024

For the third quarter of 2024, we expect Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in the range of Q2 2024.

Kruger Products Q2 2024 Financial Results
Revenue was $509.8 million in Q2 2024 compared to $466.3 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $43.5 million or 9.3%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume along with favourable sales mix in the Consumer segment and favourable selling prices across both segments. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $431.2 million in Q2 2024 compared to $395.8 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $35.4 million or 9.0%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and higher manufacturing overhead costs resulting primarily from start-up costs related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and overhead cost absorption resulting from reduced inventory levels in the quarter, partially offset by lower pulp prices compared to the year ago quarter. Freight rates were slightly lower compared to Q2 2023, while warehousing costs increased as a result of handling costs related to higher sales volume and logistics network costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 84.6% in Q2 2024 compared to 84.9% in Q2 2023.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $42.5 million in Q2 2024 compared to $40.6 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $1.9 million or 4.5%. The increase was primarily due to additional investment in advertising and promotion, higher selling expense to support additional sales volume, higher IT spend, additional headcount costs and consulting costs to support operational initiatives, partially offset by foreign exchange gains in Q2 2024 compared to losses in the year ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.3% in Q2 2024 compared to 8.7% in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $65.3 million in Q2 2024 compared to $55.0 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $10.3 million or 18.6%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes, favourable sales mix and higher selling prices along with lower pulp prices, partially offset by higher manufacturing overhead spending and higher warehousing and SG&A expenses.

Net income was $10.6 million in Q2 2024 compared to $14.5 million in Q2 2023, a decrease of $3.9 million. The decrease was primarily due to a higher foreign exchange loss and higher depreciation expense, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA1, lower interest and tax expense and a loss on sale of fixed assets in Q2 2023 that did not recur.

Kruger Products Q2 2024 Financing Activity and Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $428.7 million as of June 30, 2024. In addition, $16.6 million of cash was held for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

KPT Q2 2024 Financial Results
KPT had net income of $1.2 million in Q2 2024. Included in net income was $1.4 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.1 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.7% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including the moderation of inflationary pressure on input costs and continued inflationary pressure on SG&A as labour, marketing and IT costs continue to rise. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2024 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products’ future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products’ actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products’ Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 7, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca: Kruger Inc.’s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products’ reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products’ inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products’ brands; Kruger Products’ sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products’ failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products’ obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products’ dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products’ inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products’ loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products’ failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products’ reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products’ cash flow; Kruger Products’ pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products’ cost structure and Kruger Products’ ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products’ inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; and trade.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
     
     
  June 30, 2024  December 31, 2023 
  $  $ 
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents 127,154  135,728 
Restricted cash 43,649  12,451 
Trade and other receivables 132,457  130,157 
Receivables from related parties 396  842 
Inventories 258,993  254,372 
Income tax recoverable 5,469  4,578 
Prepaid expenses 17,915  4,726 
  586,033  542,854 
Non-current assets    
Property, plant and equipment 1,468,170  1,421,650 
Right-of-use assets 104,760  84,866 
Other long-term assets 60  3,808 
Pensions 98,954  69,839 
Goodwill 152,021  152,021 
Intangible assets 37,679  26,852 
Deferred income taxes 6,841  23,740 
Total assets 2,454,518  2,325,630 
     
Liabilities    
Current liabilities    
Trade and other payables 354,450  400,385 
Payables to related parties 13,760  10,973 
Dividends payable 14,043  13,675 
Current portion of long-term debt 171,562  35,229 
Current portion of lease liabilities 34,318  27,154 
Current portion of long-term payable to related party 5,800  5,800 
Current portion of provisions 3,985  3,952 
  597,918  497,168 
Non-current liabilities    
Long-term debt 1,007,263  1,034,016 
Long-term lease liabilities 86,254  71,865 
Long-term payable to related party 30,904  35,580 
Long-term provisions 4,369  5,740 
Pensions 14,426  18,935 
Post-retirement benefits 47,261  48,699 
Total liabilities 1,788,395  1,712,003 
     
Equity    
Share capital 296,189  278,252 
Contributed surplus 395,382  395,382 
Deficit (144,164) (164,029)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 88,722  81,011 
Equity attributable to Kruger Products 636,129  590,616 
Non-controlling interest 29,994  23,011 
Total equity 666,123  613,627 
Total equity and liabilities 2,454,518  2,325,630 


Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
           
           
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 
  $  $  $  $ 
           
Revenue  509,800  466,302  989,232  917,294 
           
Expenses          
Cost of sales 431,228  395,712  825,231  784,736 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,470  40,653  86,612  76,917 
Restructuring costs, net 3  84  219  1,223 
           
Operating income  36,099  29,853  77,170  54,418 
           
Interest expense and other finance costs 16,855  18,539  33,135  35,063 
Other expense (income) 3,945  (8,849) 12,418  (9,265)
           
Income before income taxes 15,299  20,163  31,617  28,620 
           
Current tax expense 612  1,219  1,381  1,428 
Deferred tax expense 3,008  3,943  8,479  62,307 
           
Income tax expense 3,620  5,162  9,860  63,735 
           
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 11,679  15,001  21,757  (35,115)
           
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,087  517  2,209  (338)
           
Net income (loss) attributable to Kruger Products 10,592  14,484  19,548  (34,777)



Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows     
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
         
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 
  $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities        
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 11,679  15,001  21,757  (35,115)
Items not affecting cash        
Depreciation 27,675  22,889  52,127  46,078 
Amortization 1,496  1,096  2,561  2,161 
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (2) 1,114  269  1,109 
Gain on disposal of leased assets (632) -  -  (488)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,945  (8,849) 13,299  (9,265)
Interest expense and other finance costs 16,855  18,539  33,135  35,063 
Pension and post-retirement benefits 2,708  2,224  5,284  4,112 
Provisions 1,045  508  2,118  1,939 
Income tax expense 3,620  5,162  9,860  63,735 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets -  13  12  16 
Total items not affecting cash 56,710  42,696  118,665  144,460 
         
Net change in non-cash working capital 40,383  68,307  (45,687) 16,858 
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (1,111) (2,680) (2,264) (5,198)
Provisions paid (3,225) (2,585) (3,695) (3,274)
Income tax payments, net (2,101) (1,621) (2,441) (1,458)
Net cash from operating activities 102,335  119,118  86,335  116,273 
         
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,923) (4,669) (7,964) (8,680)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project -  (743) -  (743)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (43,554) (36,798) (89,427) (68,460)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (2,673) (119) (2,789) (216)
Government assistance received -  -  -  1,250 
Purchases of software (240) (437) (287) (508)
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 32  2,443  28  2,448 
Net cash used in investing activities (50,358) (40,323) (100,439) (74,909)
         
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities        
Proceeds from long-term debt 38,568  21,281  113,432  56,782 
Repayment of long-term debt (14,046) (14,874) (21,193) (23,569)
Payment of deferred financing fees (365) (134) (1,229) (380)
Payment of lease liabilities (8,622) (7,046) (17,272) (13,796)
Change in Restricted cash (29,786) (1,332) (31,198) (2,557)
Interest paid on long-term debt (14,516) (17,641) (23,379) (31,360)
Payment to related party (5,800) (5,700) (5,800) (5,700)
Dividends paid, net (7,804) (1,761) (9,557) (3,504)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities (42,371) (27,207) 3,804  (24,084)
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash  equivalents held in foreign currency 428  (259) 1,726  (296)
         
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 10,034  51,329  (8,574) 16,984 
         
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 117,120  36,916  135,728  71,261 
         
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 127,154  88,245  127,154  88,245 


Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
         
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 
  $  $  $  $ 
         
Segment Information        
         
Segment Revenue        
Consumer 421,925  383,477  826,214  759,997 
AFH 87,875  82,825  163,018  157,297 
         
Revenue from external customers 509,800  466,302  989,232  917,294 
         
Adjusted EBITDA        
Consumer 60,297  53,308  122,959  104,642 
AFH 9,569  5,834  17,339  6,718 
Corporate and other costs (4,595) (4,093) (7,940) (6,355)
         
Total Adjusted EBITDA 65,271  55,049  132,358  105,005 
         
Reconciliation to net income (loss):        
         
Depreciation and amortization 29,171  23,985  54,688  48,239 
Interest expense and other finance costs 16,855  18,539  33,135  35,063 
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (2) 1,114  269  1,109 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets -  13  12  16 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability -  -  (881) - 
Restructuring costs, net 3  84  219  1,223 
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,945  (8,849) 13,299  (9,265)
         
Income before income taxes 15,299  20,163  31,617  28,620 
         
Income tax expense 3,620  5,162  9,860  63,735 
         
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 11,679  15,001  21,757  (35,115)
         
Geographic Revenue        
         
Canada 278,969  265,165  545,141  525,945 
US 230,831  201,137  444,091  391,349 
         
Total revenue 509,800  466,302  989,232  917,294 


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
     
     
  June 30, 2024  December 31, 2023 
  $  $ 
Assets    
     
Current assets    
Dividends receivable 1,795  1,793 
Income taxes recoverable 367  652 
  2,162  2,445 
     
Non-current assets    
Investment in associate 71,778  68,162 
     
Total assets 73,940  70,607 
     
Liabilities    
     
Current liabilities    
Dividend payable 1,795  1,793 
Payable to investee 311  457 
     
Total liabilities 2,106  2,250 
     
Equity    
     
Common shares 22,650  22,560 
Contributed surplus 144,819  144,819 
Deficit (112,689) (115,027)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,054  16,005 
     
Total equity 71,834  68,357 
     
Total liabilities and equity 73,940  70,607 


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
         
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 
  $  $  $  $ 
         
    Share of income (loss) 1,344  2,057  2,499  (4,698)
    Depreciation of fair value increments (283) (296) (569) (600)
         
Equity income (loss) 1,061  1,761  1,930  (5,298)
    Dilution gain 131  252  393  525 
         
Income (loss) before income taxes 1,192  2,013  2,323  (4,773)
         
Deferred tax expense  -  -  -  3,892 
         
Net income (loss)  1,192  2,013  2,323  (8,665)
         
         
Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.12  0.20  0.23  (0.87)
         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,973,312  9,953,131  9,970,470  9,951,513 


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 
  $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities        
Net income (loss) 1,192  2,013  2,323  (8,665)
Items not affecting cash        
Equity loss (income) (1,061) (1,761) (1,930) 5,298 
Dilution gain (131) (252) (393) (525)
Deferred tax expense -  -  -  3,892 
Total items not affecting cash (1,192) (2,013) (2,323) 8,665 
         
Decrease in payable to investee (200) -  (284) - 
Tax refunds , net 200  -  284  - 
         
Net cash from (used in) operating activities -  -  -  - 
         
Cash flows from investing activities        
Dividends received, net 1,744  1,761  3,496  3,503 
         
Net cash from investing activities 1,744  1,761  3,496  3,503 
         
Cash flows used in financing activities        
Dividends paid, net (1,744) (1,761) (3,496) (3,503)
         
Net cash used in financing activities (1,744) (1,761) (3,496) (3,503)
         
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period-  -  -  - 
         
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period -  -  -  - 
         
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period -  -  -  - 