KP Tissue Releases Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q2 2024 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.7% interest in Kruger Products.



Kruger Products Q2 2024 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue was $509.8 million in Q2 2024 compared to $466.3 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $43.5 million or 9.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $65.3 million in Q2 2024, compared to $55.0 million in Q2 2023, an increase of 18.6%.

was $65.3 million in Q2 2024, compared to $55.0 million in Q2 2023, an increase of 18.6%. Net income was $10.6 million in Q2 2024 compared to $14.5 million in Q2 2023, a decrease of $3.9 million.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2024.

“We delivered as per our expectations in the second quarter of 2024 with revenue-driven profitability generating more than $65 million in Adjusted EBITDA,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “In the Consumer segment, we brought added innovation and capacity to the Canadian facial tissue market to build our leadership status with 42.8% share, while maintaining our No. 1 and No. 2 positions in the bathroom tissue and paper towel categories, respectively. We also continued growing our Away-from-Home business on the strength of increased sales and Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year and sequentially. We are pleased with the strong momentum across all our business units, both in Canada and the U.S., despite a labour disruption at our Crabtree, Quebec facility that has since been resolved with a five-year collective bargaining agreement.”

“From a margin management standpoint, we recently announced a pricing increase in our Consumer segment to mitigate escalating pulp prices that are approaching peak levels. This pricing adjustment, along with other productivity initiatives, will ensure we continue to drive profitable growth,” Mr. Bianco concluded.

Outlook for Q3 2024

For the third quarter of 2024, we expect Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in the range of Q2 2024.

Kruger Products Q2 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $509.8 million in Q2 2024 compared to $466.3 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $43.5 million or 9.3%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume along with favourable sales mix in the Consumer segment and favourable selling prices across both segments. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $431.2 million in Q2 2024 compared to $395.8 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $35.4 million or 9.0%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and higher manufacturing overhead costs resulting primarily from start-up costs related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and overhead cost absorption resulting from reduced inventory levels in the quarter, partially offset by lower pulp prices compared to the year ago quarter. Freight rates were slightly lower compared to Q2 2023, while warehousing costs increased as a result of handling costs related to higher sales volume and logistics network costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 84.6% in Q2 2024 compared to 84.9% in Q2 2023.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $42.5 million in Q2 2024 compared to $40.6 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $1.9 million or 4.5%. The increase was primarily due to additional investment in advertising and promotion, higher selling expense to support additional sales volume, higher IT spend, additional headcount costs and consulting costs to support operational initiatives, partially offset by foreign exchange gains in Q2 2024 compared to losses in the year ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.3% in Q2 2024 compared to 8.7% in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $65.3 million in Q2 2024 compared to $55.0 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $10.3 million or 18.6%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes, favourable sales mix and higher selling prices along with lower pulp prices, partially offset by higher manufacturing overhead spending and higher warehousing and SG&A expenses.

Net income was $10.6 million in Q2 2024 compared to $14.5 million in Q2 2023, a decrease of $3.9 million. The decrease was primarily due to a higher foreign exchange loss and higher depreciation expense, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA1, lower interest and tax expense and a loss on sale of fixed assets in Q2 2023 that did not recur.

Kruger Products Q2 2024 Financing Activity and Liquidity

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $428.7 million as of June 30, 2024. In addition, $16.6 million of cash was held for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

KPT Q2 2024 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $1.2 million in Q2 2024. Included in net income was $1.4 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.1 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com .

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.7% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Kruger Products Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 127,154 135,728 Restricted cash 43,649 12,451 Trade and other receivables 132,457 130,157 Receivables from related parties 396 842 Inventories 258,993 254,372 Income tax recoverable 5,469 4,578 Prepaid expenses 17,915 4,726 586,033 542,854 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,468,170 1,421,650 Right-of-use assets 104,760 84,866 Other long-term assets 60 3,808 Pensions 98,954 69,839 Goodwill 152,021 152,021 Intangible assets 37,679 26,852 Deferred income taxes 6,841 23,740 Total assets 2,454,518 2,325,630 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 354,450 400,385 Payables to related parties 13,760 10,973 Dividends payable 14,043 13,675 Current portion of long-term debt 171,562 35,229 Current portion of lease liabilities 34,318 27,154 Current portion of long-term payable to related party 5,800 5,800 Current portion of provisions 3,985 3,952 597,918 497,168 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,007,263 1,034,016 Long-term lease liabilities 86,254 71,865 Long-term payable to related party 30,904 35,580 Long-term provisions 4,369 5,740 Pensions 14,426 18,935 Post-retirement benefits 47,261 48,699 Total liabilities 1,788,395 1,712,003 Equity Share capital 296,189 278,252 Contributed surplus 395,382 395,382 Deficit (144,164 ) (164,029 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 88,722 81,011 Equity attributable to Kruger Products 636,129 590,616 Non-controlling interest 29,994 23,011 Total equity 666,123 613,627 Total equity and liabilities 2,454,518 2,325,630





Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2023 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Revenue 509,800 466,302 989,232 917,294 Expenses Cost of sales 431,228 395,712 825,231 784,736 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,470 40,653 86,612 76,917 Restructuring costs, net 3 84 219 1,223 Operating income 36,099 29,853 77,170 54,418 Interest expense and other finance costs 16,855 18,539 33,135 35,063 Other expense (income) 3,945 (8,849 ) 12,418 (9,265 ) Income before income taxes 15,299 20,163 31,617 28,620 Current tax expense 612 1,219 1,381 1,428 Deferred tax expense 3,008 3,943 8,479 62,307 Income tax expense 3,620 5,162 9,860 63,735 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 11,679 15,001 21,757 (35,115 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,087 517 2,209 (338 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Kruger Products 10,592 14,484 19,548 (34,777 )







Kruger Products Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars)

3-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2023 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 11,679 15,001 21,757 (35,115 ) Items not affecting cash Depreciation 27,675 22,889 52,127 46,078 Amortization 1,496 1,096 2,561 2,161 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (2 ) 1,114 269 1,109 Gain on disposal of leased assets (632 ) - - (488 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,945 (8,849 ) 13,299 (9,265 ) Interest expense and other finance costs 16,855 18,539 33,135 35,063 Pension and post-retirement benefits 2,708 2,224 5,284 4,112 Provisions 1,045 508 2,118 1,939 Income tax expense 3,620 5,162 9,860 63,735 Loss on sale of non-financial assets - 13 12 16 Total items not affecting cash 56,710 42,696 118,665 144,460 Net change in non-cash working capital 40,383 68,307 (45,687 ) 16,858 Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (1,111 ) (2,680 ) (2,264 ) (5,198 ) Provisions paid (3,225 ) (2,585 ) (3,695 ) (3,274 ) Income tax payments, net (2,101 ) (1,621 ) (2,441 ) (1,458 ) Net cash from operating activities 102,335 119,118 86,335 116,273 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,923 ) (4,669 ) (7,964 ) (8,680 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project - (743 ) - (743 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (43,554 ) (36,798 ) (89,427 ) (68,460 ) Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (2,673 ) (119 ) (2,789 ) (216 ) Government assistance received - - - 1,250 Purchases of software (240 ) (437 ) (287 ) (508 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 32 2,443 28 2,448 Net cash used in investing activities (50,358 ) (40,323 ) (100,439 ) (74,909 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 38,568 21,281 113,432 56,782 Repayment of long-term debt (14,046 ) (14,874 ) (21,193 ) (23,569 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (365 ) (134 ) (1,229 ) (380 ) Payment of lease liabilities (8,622 ) (7,046 ) (17,272 ) (13,796 ) Change in Restricted cash (29,786 ) (1,332 ) (31,198 ) (2,557 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (14,516 ) (17,641 ) (23,379 ) (31,360 ) Payment to related party (5,800 ) (5,700 ) (5,800 ) (5,700 ) Dividends paid, net (7,804 ) (1,761 ) (9,557 ) (3,504 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (42,371 ) (27,207 ) 3,804 (24,084 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency 428 (259 ) 1,726 (296 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 10,034 51,329 (8,574 ) 16,984 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 117,120 36,916 135,728 71,261 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 127,154 88,245 127,154 88,245





Kruger Products Inc.

Unaudited Segment and Geographic Results

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

3-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2023 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 421,925 383,477 826,214 759,997 AFH 87,875 82,825 163,018 157,297 Revenue from external customers 509,800 466,302 989,232 917,294 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 60,297 53,308 122,959 104,642 AFH 9,569 5,834 17,339 6,718 Corporate and other costs (4,595 ) (4,093 ) (7,940 ) (6,355 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 65,271 55,049 132,358 105,005 Reconciliation to net income (loss): Depreciation and amortization 29,171 23,985 54,688 48,239 Interest expense and other finance costs 16,855 18,539 33,135 35,063 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (2 ) 1,114 269 1,109 Loss on sale of non-financial assets - 13 12 16 Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability - - (881 ) - Restructuring costs, net 3 84 219 1,223 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,945 (8,849 ) 13,299 (9,265 ) Income before income taxes 15,299 20,163 31,617 28,620 Income tax expense 3,620 5,162 9,860 63,735 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 11,679 15,001 21,757 (35,115 ) Geographic Revenue Canada 278,969 265,165 545,141 525,945 US 230,831 201,137 444,091 391,349 Total revenue 509,800 466,302 989,232 917,294





KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ $ Assets Current assets Dividends receivable 1,795 1,793 Income taxes recoverable 367 652 2,162 2,445 Non-current assets Investment in associate 71,778 68,162 Total assets 73,940 70,607 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,795 1,793 Payable to investee 311 457 Total liabilities 2,106 2,250 Equity Common shares 22,650 22,560 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (112,689 ) (115,027 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,054 16,005 Total equity 71,834 68,357 Total liabilities and equity 73,940 70,607





KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2023 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Share of income (loss) 1,344 2,057 2,499 (4,698 ) Depreciation of fair value increments (283 ) (296 ) (569 ) (600 ) Equity income (loss) 1,061 1,761 1,930 (5,298 ) Dilution gain 131 252 393 525 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,192 2,013 2,323 (4,773 ) Deferred tax expense - - - 3,892 Net income (loss) 1,192 2,013 2,323 (8,665 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.12 0.20 0.23 (0.87 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,973,312 9,953,131 9,970,470 9,951,513



