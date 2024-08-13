Loyal Source Government Services Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Time

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Loyal Source Government Services , a leading provider of healthcare solutions for federal, state, local and commercial partners, ranked No. 4,434 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This year’s Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, during which time Loyal Source grew 93.9%.



Loyal Source maintains its position on the Inc. 5000 list year after year by continuing to earn government contracts that allow them to deliver customized support and solutions for critical healthcare missions serving service members, military families, Veterans, law enforcement and underserved populations. The company is committed to providing care for the nation's heroes, specializing in connecting skilled clinicians with opportunities across leading healthcare organizations, research firms and governmental agencies nationwide. With nearly 4,000 global employees, Loyal Source provides solutions at more than 250 locations while remaining dedicated to supporting local communities and fostering a positive company culture.

"Our mission at Loyal Source is to provide high-quality healthcare and support to individuals nationwide, which is made possible by the tireless efforts of our team," said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. "The continuous growth we've experienced is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our esteemed professionals, who consistently exceed client expectations and deliver exceptional outcomes, reaffirmed by our seventh inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list."

Coming off the heels of its Inc. 5000 recognition, Loyal Source continues to improve processes, create opportunities and provide tailored solutions for clients, as seen in the launch of its new mobile healthcare app, Loyal Source Talent Community. This app offers healthcare professionals exclusive access to sought-after contract jobs, the latest industry insights and a comprehensive range of valuable healthcare resources, all aimed at streamlining career advancement and processes. Loyal Source's innovative thinking and dedication to creating impactful solutions for its clients will help enable continued growth and success.

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based healthcare solutions provider that partners with federal, state, local, and commercial partners to deliver customized care to communities nationwide. We work to elevate healthcare standards, maximizing efficiency and accessibility while focusing on innovation, integrity, and inclusivity that enrich lives and foster healthier, happier communities. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

