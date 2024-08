Text Request Named to Inc. 5000 List for 4th Straight Year

CHATTANOOGA, TENN., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Text Request , the industry leading business text messaging platform, has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies. This is the fourth consecutive year Text Request has been recognized by Inc., ranking #4,012 on this year’s list.

“It’s truly a team achievement,” said Text Request CEO Brian Elrod. “It’s incredibly difficult to keep up this kind of triple-digit growth for so long, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve been able to do over the long-term. We also have even bigger plans on the horizon.”

Text Request’s business texting service provides solutions for any text messaging needs, including:

Learn more about Text Request at textrequest.com .

The Inc. 5000 list is published annually, with rankings of private businesses in America based on revenue metrics achieved throughout the previous three calendar years. In addition to this recognition, Text Request has received a steady string of awards, including Best Places to Work designations and other Fastest Growing Companies recognitions.

View the full list of Inc. 5000 honorees at: inc.com/inc5000/2024