Used Trucks Industry Market Report 2024: Impact of Urban Planning and Infrastructure Development on Used Truck Sales

The global market for Used Trucks was valued at an estimated US$43.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$55.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the used truck market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, shifts in consumer behavior, and broader economic trends. Enhanced durability and reliability of modern trucks mean they have longer lifespans, which makes purchasing used models a more attractive and feasible option. There's also a growing trend towards digital platforms for buying and selling used trucks, which simplifies the process and expands the market reach.



Economic pressures, such as rising new vehicle prices and uncertainty in global trade, have bolstered the attractiveness of used trucks as a cost-effective alternative. Moreover, the increasing acceptance of telematics and other in-vehicle technologies has improved fleet management practices, making it easier for businesses to maintain and track the condition of their vehicles, thereby ensuring a better quality of used trucks in the marketplace. These factors collectively drive the continuous growth and transformation of the used truck market, catering to a diverse range of consumer needs and preferences.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Medium-Duty Trucks segment, which is expected to reach US$25.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.7%. The Heavy-Duty Trucks segment is also set to grow at 4.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.9% CAGR to reach $11.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific..

Global Expansion of E-commerce Spurs Growth in Used Truck Sales

Technological Upgrades in Trucking Industry Propel Resale Value Retention

Shift in Consumer Preference Towards Cost-Effective Transportation Solutions

Impact of Urban Planning and Infrastructure Development on Used Truck Sales

Increasing Popularity of Retrofitting Old Trucks with Modern Technology

Trends in Fleet Optimization and Renewal Cycles Accelerate Used Truck Turnovers

Emerging Markets Generate Increased Demand for Used Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Rising Demand for Electric and Hybrid Trucks in the Used Market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 371 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

