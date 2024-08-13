Employ Inc. Makes Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first recruiting and talent acquisition solutions including JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO, today announced that it has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Employ ranked No. 2862. Companies on the list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

Employ’s talent acquisition and recruiting offerings provide customers with foundational to sophisticated hiring solutions to meet their specific needs. Through the power of its collective intelligence and reach across our solutions—JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO—Employ combines people-first hiring solutions with industry expertise to deliver innovation and personalized choice for today’s important recruiting technology decisions.

“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies,” said Steve Cox, Employ CEO. “Employ’s success is driven by our commitment and approach to people-first recruiting - it's what sets Employ apart from the rest. We prioritize the interest of people over products with a curated set of hiring technologies and services, not just one. As we continue to innovate and introduce new solutions to the market, we will remain focused on delivering a recruiting experience that begins and ends with the people served.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. To learn more about Employ Inc. and its people-first approach to talent acquisition, visit www.employinc.com.

About Employ Inc.

Employ Inc. provides people-first recruiting solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. Serving SMBs to global enterprises, Employ focuses on the unique recruiting needs of each organization — from simple hiring to sophisticated talent acquisition. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring solutions, providing a curated set of recruiting technologies and services. By prioritizing people ahead of products, Employ helps companies grow, scale, and thrive through personalized choice, collective intelligence, and lasting relationships. Together, Employ and its brands (JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO) serve more than 22,000 customers across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com. ​



About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com .

