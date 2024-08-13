US Time Spent With Media Forecast 2024: YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and TikTok Lead the Time Spent Rankings Among Platforms

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Time Spent With Media Forecast 2024: A Leap for OTT Streaming, Even as TV Shows Surprising Endurance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital media continues to steal time from traditional media, driven primarily by streaming OTT and social video. TV's descent has slowed, however, and it won't disappear anytime soon. Among individual digital platforms, time spent is relatively settled for now.

Key Question: How much time will US adults spend consuming media each day in 2024 across devices, activities, and platforms?

Key Stat: US adults will spend nearly an hour more per day with digital video than with traditional TV in 2024. However, TV's decline in time spent will be more moderate than previously expected.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

A slight increase in minutes per day with media, thanks to another boost for digital

Sub OTT is coming for the video crown, but TV is hanging on

YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and TikTok lead the time spent rankings among platforms

Charts in This Report

Average Time Spent per Day With Digital Video vs. Traditional TV by US Adults, 2021-2025

Average Time Spent per Day With Digital vs. Traditional Media by US Adults, 2021-2025

Average Time Spent per Day With Media by US Adults, 2010-2025

Average Time Spent per Day With Select Activities by US Adults, 2024

Average Time Spent per Day With Subscription OTT Video by US Adults, 2019-2025

Average Time Spent per Day With Traditional TV by US Adults, 2019-2025

TV Still Accounts for Over 40% of All Time Spent With Video, Though Sub OTT Is Getting Closer

Among the Population as a Whole, YouTube and Netflix Have a Big Lead in Time Spent

Among Active Users, Netflix, Hulu, and TikTok Lead the Pack in Time Spent

