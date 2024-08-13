[Latest] Global Specialty Coffee Market Size/Share Worth USD 60,953.1 Million by 2033 at a 10.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Specialty Coffee Market Size, Trends and Insights By Coffee Type (Single-origin Coffee, Blend Coffee, Flavored Coffee, Others), By Processing Method (Washed Process, Natural Process, Honey Process, Others), By Roast Level (Light Roast, Medium Roast, Dark Roast), By Certification (Organic Coffee, Fair Trade Coffee, Rainforest Alliance Certified Coffee), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Coffee Shops, Online Retail, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Foodservice, Others), By End User (Home Consumers, Office/Workplace Consumers, Hospitality Sector, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Specialty Coffee Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 22,458.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 24,816.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 60,953.1 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Specialty Coffee Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Consumer Demand for High-Quality Coffee: Increasing consumer interest in premium and specialty coffee varieties, driven by a growing appreciation for unique flavors, origin stories, and sustainable sourcing practices.

Expanding Coffee Culture and Third Wave Movement: The proliferation of specialty coffee shops, artisanal roasters, and micro-lot producers, fueled by a global shift towards a more sophisticated and experiential coffee culture.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing: Growing consumer awareness and preference for sustainably sourced and ethically produced coffee beans, leading to increased demand for certified organic, fair trade, and direct trade coffees.

Innovations in Coffee Processing and Brewing Techniques: Advancements in coffee processing methods, such as natural and honey processing, as well as innovative brewing techniques like pour-over, cold brew, and specialty espresso drinks, driving product diversification and consumer engagement.

E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels: The rise of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels enables specialty coffee producers to reach a wider audience and bypass traditional distribution channels, fostering market accessibility and convenience.

Emerging Markets and Globalization: Growing adoption of specialty coffee in emerging markets, fueled by urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and increased disposable incomes, contribute to market expansion and opportunities for international trade and collaboration.

Investments in Specialty Coffee Education and Training: Increased focus on education and training programs for coffee professionals, including baristas, roasters, and producers, to enhance skills, knowledge, and quality standards, driving overall industry growth and elevating the specialty coffee experience.

Innovative Branding and Marketing Strategies: Adoption of creative branding, storytelling, and experiential marketing tactics by specialty coffee companies to differentiate their products, connect with consumers on an emotional level, and build brand loyalty in an increasingly competitive market landscape.

Specialty Coffee Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Peet’s Coffee acquired Stumptown Coffee Roasters for USD 1.1 billion, marking a significant consolidation in the specialty coffee sector. This strategic move is anticipated to foster heightened competition and innovation within the market landscape, reshaping the dynamics of the industry.

In 2022, Intelligentsia Coffee and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. have collaborated to introduce Intelligentsia K-Cup pods compatible with Keurig brewing systems. This partnership integrates innovative features such as MultiStream™ technology to ensure thorough coffee ground saturation, enhancing flavor and aroma for an exceptional coffee experience.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 24,816.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 60,953.1 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 22,458.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Coffee Type, Processing Method, Roast Level, Certification, Distribution Channel, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Specialty Coffee Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Specialty Coffee Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chain: The pandemic caused disruptions in the global coffee supply chain, affecting the transportation, logistics, and availability of specialty coffee beans, leading to shortages and price fluctuations.

Closure of Coffee Shops and Cafés: Government-imposed lockdowns and social distancing measures resulted in the temporary closure of specialty coffee shops and cafés, significantly reducing foot traffic and sales volume in the market.

Shift to Online Sales and Delivery Services: Specialty coffee businesses pivoted to online sales platforms and delivery services to reach customers during lockdowns, leveraging e-commerce channels and mobile apps to offer coffee beans, brewing equipment, and subscription services directly to consumers.

Adoption of Contactless Payment and Pickup Options: Coffee shops implemented contactless payment options and pick up services to minimize physical contact and ensure safety protocols, providing customers with convenient and hygienic ways to order and receive their specialty coffee orders.

Focus on Takeaway and Grab-and-Go Offerings: Coffee shops adapted their operations to focus on takeaway and grab-and-go offerings, redesigning store layouts, and implementing efficient order fulfillment processes to cater to customers seeking quick and convenient coffee options while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Expansion of Outdoor Seating and Al Fresco Dining: To accommodate customers seeking outdoor dining experiences, specialty coffee shops expanded their outdoor seating areas and introduced al fresco dining options, creating inviting and socially distanced environments for patrons to enjoy their coffee in the fresh air.

Community Support and Collaboration: Specialty coffee businesses received support from loyal customers and the local community through initiatives such as gift card purchases, crowdfunding campaigns, and collaborative efforts with other small businesses, fostering resilience and solidarity within the specialty coffee community amidst challenging times.

Diversification of Product Offerings: Specialty coffee businesses diversified their product offerings to include complementary items such as artisanal baked goods, specialty teas, and branded merchandise, expanding revenue streams and enhancing the overall customer experience.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Specialty Coffee Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Specialty Coffee market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Specialty Coffee market forward?

What are the Specialty Coffee Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Specialty Coffee Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Specialty Coffee market sample report and company profiles?

Specialty Coffee Market – Regional Analysis

The Specialty Coffee Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the trend in the Specialty Coffee Market is towards sustainability and traceability, with consumers placing a high value on ethically sourced and environmentally friendly coffee beans. There is also a growing interest in cold brew and nitro coffee variations, as well as an emphasis on experiential coffee experiences, such as coffee tastings and coffee-themed events.

Europe: In Europe, the Specialty Coffee Market is characterized by a focus on traditional brewing methods, such as espresso and filter coffee, with an emphasis on quality and authenticity. There is a growing trend towards single-origin coffees and direct trade relationships with coffee producers. Additionally, there is a rising interest in specialty coffee culture, with an increasing number of specialty coffee shops and micro-roasteries.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the Specialty Coffee Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by a rising middle class, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences. Trends include a preference for light to medium roast profiles, specialty coffee education and training programs, and the emergence of specialty coffee competitions and events. There is also a growing demand for specialty coffee among younger consumers, particularly in urban areas.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the Specialty Coffee Market is influenced by the rich coffee heritage of countries such as Brazil, Colombia, and Ethiopia. Trends include a focus on specialty coffee production and export, with an emphasis on single-origin coffees and unique processing methods. There is also a growing interest in specialty coffee consumption among domestic consumers, driven by urbanization, globalization, and the rise of coffee culture in major cities.

Browse the full “Specialty Coffee Market Size, Trends and Insights By Coffee Type (Single-origin Coffee, Blend Coffee, Flavored Coffee, Others), By Processing Method (Washed Process, Natural Process, Honey Process, Others), By Roast Level (Light Roast, Medium Roast, Dark Roast), By Certification (Organic Coffee, Fair Trade Coffee, Rainforest Alliance Certified Coffee), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Coffee Shops, Online Retail, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Foodservice, Others), By End User (Home Consumers, Office/Workplace Consumers, Hospitality Sector, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/specialty-coffee-market/

List of the prominent players in the Specialty Coffee Market:

Blue Bottle Coffee

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Intelligentsia Coffee

Counter Culture Coffee

Verve Coffee Roasters

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Onyx Coffee Lab

Heart Coffee Roasters

Square Mile Coffee Roasters

49th Parallel Coffee Roasters

Four Barrel Coffee

Ritual Coffee Roasters

Tim Wendelboe

Koppi Fine Coffee Roasters

The Barn Coffee Roasters

Others

The Specialty Coffee Market is segmented as follows:

By Coffee Type

Single-origin Coffee

Blend Coffee

Flavored Coffee

Others

By Processing Method

Washed Process

Natural Process

Honey Process

Others

By Roast Level

Light Roast

Medium Roast

Dark Roast

By Certification

Organic Coffee

Fair Trade Coffee

Rainforest Alliance Certified Coffee

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Coffee Shops

Online Retail

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Foodservice

Others

By End User

Home Consumers

Office/Workplace Consumers

Hospitality Sector

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

